On Wednesday, Texas Monthly was named a finalist for 22 National City and Regional Magazine Awards, more than any other magazine. Among those were nods for Excellence in Writing, Cover Excellence, Excellence in Design, Excellence Online, and General Excellence.
A few additional highlights from this year: the Texas Monthly art department was nominated in every single category for which it was eligible, including Designer of the Year (with nominations for Victoria Millner and Jenn Hair Tompkins), in a major testament to all the team’s hard work. Additionally, TM received two nominations, for Forrest Wilder and Mimi Swartz, in the civic journalism category, in recognition of their expert reporting on the Texas public education system. The magazine also received two nominations in the profile category for articles by Michael Hall and Emily McCullar, whose two very different pieces illustrate the incredible range with which our writers are able to tell compelling stories about Texans.
Of course, it should go without saying that making Texas Monthly is a team effort, and behind each of these nods are editors, fact-checkers, copy editors, photo editors, engagement and audio and video experts, and on and on. These nominations represent, above all, the collaboration we engage in day to day to publish the best possible work.
See below for all the nominations Texas Monthly received for work that was published in 2023. The winners will be announced at the CRMA conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 20.
Essays/Commentary/Criticism
“The Case for Busing Migrants,” by Jack Herrera
Herb Lipson Award for Column Excellence
It Happened Here, selections by Mimi Swartz
Reporting
“Gushers of Cash,” by Russell Gold
Profile (Circulation more than 60,000)
“Hellhounds on His Trail,” by Mike Hall
“The Outlaw,” by Emily McCullar
Excellence in Writing
Spread Design (Circulation more than 60,000)
“Swine Country” (Victoria Millner)
Feature Design (Circulation more than 60,000)
“The Good Place” (Victoria Millner)
Photography
“Amor Eterno” (Emily Kimbro and Dan Winters)
Illustration and Graphics
“Cock Fight,” “In Operation Lone Star, Cruelty Is the Point,” “We’re #1!”(September and October 2023 issues)
Cover Excellence
February, May, and August 2023 issues
Designer of the Year
Excellence in Design
Magazine Section
The State, November and December 2023 issues
Civic Journalism
“Going for Broke,” by Forrest Wilder
“Public Schools at a Breaking Point,” by Mimi Swartz
Special Issue
Excellence Online
TexasMonthly.com
Online Column
Politics & Policy, selections by Christopher Hooks
General Excellence (Circulation more than 60,000)
Texas Monthly
Comments