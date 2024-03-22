On Wednesday, Texas Monthly was named a finalist for 22 National City and Regional Magazine Awards, more than any other magazine. Among those were nods for Excellence in Writing, Cover Excellence, Excellence in Design, Excellence Online, and General Excellence.

A few additional highlights from this year: the Texas Monthly art department was nominated in every single category for which it was eligible, including Designer of the Year (with nominations for Victoria Millner and Jenn Hair Tompkins), in a major testament to all the team’s hard work. Additionally, TM received two nominations, for Forrest Wilder and Mimi Swartz, in the civic journalism category, in recognition of their expert reporting on the Texas public education system. The magazine also received two nominations in the profile category for articles by Michael Hall and Emily McCullar, whose two very different pieces illustrate the incredible range with which our writers are able to tell compelling stories about Texans.

Of course, it should go without saying that making Texas Monthly is a team effort, and behind each of these nods are editors, fact-checkers, copy editors, photo editors, engagement and audio and video experts, and on and on. These nominations represent, above all, the collaboration we engage in day to day to publish the best possible work.

See below for all the nominations Texas Monthly received for work that was published in 2023. The winners will be announced at the CRMA conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 20.

“The Case for Busing Migrants,” by Jack Herrera

Herb Lipson Award for Column Excellence

It Happened Here, selections by Mimi Swartz

Reporting

“Gushers of Cash,” by Russell Gold

Profile (Circulation more than 60,000)

“Hellhounds on His Trail,” by Mike Hall

“The Outlaw,” by Emily McCullar

Excellence in Writing

March 2023 issue

Spread Design (Circulation more than 60,000)

“Swine Country” (Victoria Millner)

“Wacowabunga” (Emily Kimbro)

Feature Design (Circulation more than 60,000)

“The Good Place” (Victoria Millner)

Photography

“Amor Eterno” (Emily Kimbro and Dan Winters)

Illustration and Graphics

“Cock Fight,” “In Operation Lone Star, Cruelty Is the Point,” “We’re #1!”(September and October 2023 issues)

Cover Excellence

February, May, and August 2023 issues

Designer of the Year

Jenn Hair Tompkins

Victoria Millner

Excellence in Design

October 2023 issue

Magazine Section

The State, November and December 2023 issues

Civic Journalism

“Going for Broke,” by Forrest Wilder

“Public Schools at a Breaking Point,” by Mimi Swartz

Special Issue

February 2023 issue

Excellence Online

TexasMonthly.com

Online Column

Politics & Policy, selections by Christopher Hooks

General Excellence (Circulation more than 60,000)

Texas Monthly