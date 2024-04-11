Last year, Texas Monthly‘s very own award-winning in-house agency, Texas Monthly Studio, was tapped to produce the official companion podcast—alongside Max—for Love & Death. This month, it was announced that the show has been nominated for a Webby Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration in the Podcast category. This is the second year in a row that the TM Studio has been nominated for a Webby in this category.

“The Official Love & Death Podcast,” hosted by Nancy Miller, takes an episode-by-episode dive into Max’s limited series. The show itself, written by David E. Kelley, is based on parts one and two of the 1984 Texas Monthly article “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,” as well as the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

Winners of the twenty-eighth annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, and celebrated at an award show on Monday, May 13. You can cast your vote through April 18.