Earlier this month, the Texas Monthly art department was named a finalist in seven categories by the Society of Publication Designers—one of them being brand of the year. TM is in prestigious company in that category, nominated alongside Garden & Gun, The Guardian, National Geographic, and The New York Times Magazine.

Texas Monthly was recognized as a finalist in the below categories:

Brand of the Year

Texas Monthly

Design: Cover, News/Documentary/Essay

March 2023, “The Campaign to Sabotage Public Schools“

Design: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Story

November 2023, “The Good Place“

Photography: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Single/Spread

March 2023, “Where to Eat Now“

Photography: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Story

November 2023, “The Good Place“

Illustration: Story

September 2023, “We’re #1“

Social: Entire Channel

@TexasMonthly Instagram

The winners will be announced during the 59th Annual SPD Awards Presentation in June. For a full list of finalists, click here.

Congratulations to Emily Kimbro, Victoria Millner, Jenn Hair Tompkins, Kayla Miracle, Darice DeLane Chavira, and Kim Thwaits on their hard work and this prestigious recognition.