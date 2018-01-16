Five Finds: Design, Style, and Travel Highlights

A designer’s Victorian renovation project in Taylor and a secret room at Hotel Emma make our debut list of best discoveries across the state.

This is the first post in our new regular series, Five Finds, in which Texas Monthly editors and contributors share favorite discoveries from our coverage of the state’s style, design, travel scenes and more. From off-the-radar boutiques to design trends that inspire us—and everything in between—we’ll share these gems with you every other week. Our first roundup includes a top designer’s new home renovation project in Taylor and melt-in-your-mouth beignets along the coast.

Photograph by Joel Mozersky

1. A Victorian renovation project in Taylor

Celebrated interior designer Joel Mozersky, the visionary behind some of Austin’s most chic locales (think Uchi, Mattie’s at Green Pastures, and Native Hostel to name a few), in November decided to sell his mid-century modern home Austin’s Northwest Hills neighborhood and move into a Victorian manse in Taylor. Mozersky fell in love with the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home after seeing the listing on a friend’s Facebook page. “I want to take the renovation slowly and thoughtfully—not try to get it all done right away,” he says. “I want to live with it and let it tell me how it should be.” Follow along on what will surely be a stylish overhaul on his Instagram account, @joelmozerskydesign.

Photograph by Thierry Bal; Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore and Victoria Miro, London © Yayoi Kusama

2. Infinite selfies in Dallas

Selfie lovers have found the perfect spot for a snap in artist Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, one of the Japanese artist’s signature Infinity Mirror Rooms on display now through February 25 at the Dallas Museum of Art. The reflective chamber is filled with acrylic yellow gourds covered in black polka dots. This is the first mirror pumpkin room the artist has made since 1991. Reserve your timed ticket online for $16, although museum members and children 11 and younger are free. Follow #KusamaPumpkins on social media for intriguing photos of people of all ages enjoying the exhibit.

Photograph courtesy of Hotel Emma

A private dining dream in San Antonio

For a story in the January issue, I explored the historic hotels of San Antonio. During my research, I heard the former brewmeister’s office at Hotel Emma was a stunning space, but isn’t open to the public—it’s only available as a rental for private events. I talked my way into a tour of the room and was floored by the design. Redondo Mexican tile original to the brewery adorns the walls, while an impressive collection of authentic beer steins line the ornate wood shelves around the room. The hand-carved wood fireplace and dramatic chandelier were a part of the office that belonged to the original Pearl Brewery brewmeister, the most coveted job in the brewery. Insider’s tip: You can rent the room and host your own private dinner party in it.

Sweet, hot treats on the coast

As a native of Corpus Christi, I was nervous about making my first post-Harvey trip to my beloved Port Aransas, where our family spent many weekends together over the years. We made the drive from Corpus on chilly day at the end of December and found many buildings still boarded up, spray-painted with “Don’t Mess with Texas” or “Port Aransas Strong.” At many others, renovations were well under way. The charming turquoise and pink house that’s home to Irie’s Island Food was open for business, and we huddled around the table of the packed eatery for mahi mahi tacos and the most delicious beignets before venturing out for a walk along the beach. For a list of businesses like Irie’s and Shells that have reopened, go here.

Photograph courtesy of Renovate Houston

Design inspiration in Houston

With its inviting white farmhouse exterior accented by a kelly green door, Renovate is a trove of high-style furnishings and accessories. The interior design studio and shop at the corner of Westview and Woodvine is curated and put together by interior designer Cathy Robinson Hutton, her daughter Courtney Robinson Prochask, and their team of designers. These women have created a refined place to find a gift or a major dose of interior styling inspiration.