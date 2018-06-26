Courtesy of Treehouse Utopia

1. Treehouse Utopia

Set up high in the cypress trees of Uvalde County is a new hotel, Treehouse Utopia, created by Pete Nelson, the host of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters and Laurel Waters, the chef and owner of Laurel Tree Restaurant in Utopia. Opening at the end of this month, the four private treehouses are filled with bookshelves and comfy leather chairs, and each is unique in design, like the “Chapelle,” which was inspired by the chapels in small French countryside villages. To book your reservation in the branches, visit Treehouse Utopia. —Lauren Smith Ford

Courtesy of Hook & Albert

2. Kyle Steed

Known for his brightly colored, squiggly-lined murals and public art pieces, Dallas artist Kyle Steed has teamed up with Hook & Albert—a line of luggage, travel bags, and small leather goods—to launch a limited-edition run of leather pieces, from a weekender bag to a card holder, each hand-painted and signed by Steed. View the full, newly unveiled collection here. -L.S.F

Courtesy of Gardenuity

3. Gardenuity



If cultivating an edible garden sounds like an impossible dream, consider Gardenuity. Co-founders Donna Letier and Julie Eggers of Dallas believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of homegrown herbs and veggies—even if you live in a high-rise apartment and/or have a terrible track record with plants. How it works: An aspiring gardener enters a zip code into the website and selects “indoor” or “outdoor.” The site identifies and only offers for sale what can thrive in that environment, at that time of year. The customer receives a kit, including the chosen plants or seeds, plus the appropriate container for planting, pre-portioned soil, custom compost, and plant food—all curated to ensure success. Gardenuity follows up with timely advice and even a second dose of plant food, making the endeavor darn near foolproof for those of us with brown thumbs. Learn more at Gardenuity. —Jean Schneides

Courtesy of Sara Reichardt Design

4. LEGO tables

Austin interior designer Sara Reichardt just launched her new line of modern furniture, which features side tables and stools, in eighteen colors, all completely made out of LEGO bricks. The striking custom pieces take eight to ten weeks to make. “My goal for the furniture pieces is to brighten customers’ homes as well as their lives. I’m really excited to see these playful yet functional pieces of art added to homes across the country,” she says. Visit Sarah Reichardt Design to see the full collection. -L.S.F

Wyatt McSpadden

5. Stiles Switch Heads West



Last weekend, popular Austin barbecue joint Stiles Switch opened the doors of its second location, in Dripping Springs, called the Switch. The new restaurant offers the signature craft barbecue dishes of the original while adding other traditional Cajun dishes, like the Switch Po-Boy. Sunday brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features everything from creole hoecakes to buttermilk biscuits. The space, with a modern farmhouse vibe, was designed by Nelsen Partners and Austin interior designer Fern Santini. —L.S.F