Summer Travel 2019

Ahh, Texas summers. The kids are out of school, and though the heat might be blistering, many of us spend these months looking for adventure. We’ve put together a number of options for you to get out and see the state—and often stay cool while you do it. Check back here over the coming weeks for more itineraries, and let us know your favorite destinations. We’ll incorporate feedback into future posts!
Summer Itineraries
We've mapped out all the great pit stops along (and within ten miles of) the interstates that cross Texas.
We've compiled our favorites from the past three years into one handy article.
Where to stay, shop, eat, drink—and maybe take in a pirate cruise with the kids.
How to spend a perfect few days eating, drinking, and playing your way through the Alamo City.
Where to stay, shop, eat, drink, and explore its thriving arts and sports scenes.
Where to Stay
Where to Stay Now, 2019: Whether it’s a restored Dallas gem, a coastal B&B, or a pueblo paradise in the Trans-Pecos, it’s choose your own adventure, Texas-style.
No summer retreat is complete without a place to swim and cool off (and nice amenities don’t hurt).
You don’t need to spend big bucks when you're exploring Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
What to Do
Whether in spring water in Angelina National Forest or a bright blue river north of Uvalde, take a cool dip to survive the Texas heat. Read Story
The approach to Shell Island is one of splendor, particularly if you’re a passenger on the first boat of the day to arrive to a near-empty paradise: Tepid emerald water laps up on the sugar-white sand like a metronome, flocks of curious shorebirds perched on the crooked pier jetting out…
Bordering Panama City Beach to the far east, St. Andrews State Park is a former military reservation with Gulf access and some of the best beachfront real estate along the coast. More than 1,200 acres now comprise this bustling section of the shoreline, quadrupling its original size from when it…
Perhaps Panama City Beach’s greatest draw is its eco-diversity, which can be experienced in full via a leisurely afternoon of roaming the grounds of Camp Helen State Park. The largest coastal dune lake in Florida, Lake Powell, borders Camp Helen to one side with the Gulf of Mexico confining it…
More to Do
To reap the rewards of paddling this remote, dangerous waterway, you don’t have to sell your soul. You simply need to respect its power. And be prepared. Read Story
With the state’s four highest peaks, Guadalupe Mountains National Park offers incredible vistas and rewarding trails, which you just might have mostly to yourself. Read Story
With its inviting spring-fed pool and abundant wildlife, the former military base is an oasis in Southwest Texas. Read Story