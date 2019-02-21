The Culture

The Best Thing in Texas: A Message in a Bottle Washed Up on Padre Island—57 Years Later

The missive was part of a 1962 study that attempted to track the flow of ocean currents.

By
Dan Solomon
Date
Feb 21, 2019
Share
Notes
message in a bottle against a water background

Illustration by Bolora Munkhbold; Bottle: Martin Konopk/Getty

WHO: Candy and Jim Duke of Corpus Christi.

WHAT: The unlikely resurfacing of a message in a bottle that was sent as part of a 57-year-old study.

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: In 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced the U.S. embargo against Cuba. Project Mercury sent John Glenn into orbit, making him the first American to do so. Bob Dylan released his debut album. And the Galveston Laboratory of the U.S. Bureau of Commercial Fisheries (now the National Marine Fisheries Service) conducted a study, sending nearly 1,800 bottles into the Gulf of Mexico to learn more about how ocean currents affect the ways shrimp drift through the water over the course of their lifetimes.

In January, one of those bottles was recovered by Candy and Jim Duke, a Corpus Christi couple enjoying their weekly beach-combing expedition on Padre Island National Shore, reported the San Antonio Express-News. According to the paper, the two were looking for bottles to add to their collection when they found it. They opened it carefully, using a corkscrew, and retrieved the card inside.

Jim Duke with the bottle found on the beach.

Jim Duke with the bottle found on the beach.

Courtesy of Candy Duke

The message that was found inside the bottle.

The message that was found inside the bottle.

Courtesy of Candy Duke

Left:

Jim Duke with the bottle found on the beach.

Courtesy of Candy Duke

Right:

The message that was found inside the bottle.

Courtesy of Candy Duke

The message within explained the purpose of the study, as well as a postcard for the finder to fill out, explaining in detail how and where they retrieved the bottle. In exchange, the agency promised a reward of fifty cents, roughly $4.19 in today’s dollars.

The Dukes, dutiful citizens, put the postcard in the mail, although they told the agency not to bother with the reward. It made it to Matthew Johnson, acting director of the NOAA lab, who told the Express-News that he believed this particular bottle was sent out to shore around May 1962, as part of the year-long study. He also explained that, while the message-in-a-bottle technology has been around for a very long time (historians believe that it dates back to as early as 310 BCE), it’s no longer particularly relevant to science. “With the development of satellite technology, we don’t do many bottle studies anymore,” he told the paper. The bottle may not have carried great insights about shrimp, but it brought a clear reminder of how cool science can be.

Trending

  1. Buc-ee’s: The Path to World Domination February 13, 2019 By Eric Benson
  2. Are Texas Kids Failing? Or Are the Tests Rigged? February 20, 2019 By Mimi Swartz
  3. The Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2019 February 19, 2019 By Patricia Sharpe
Share
Tags: Best Thing In Texas, Science

Comments

Recommended

01
A New Study Offers Further Proof That North Texas Earthquakes Are Drilling- and Fracking-Related

By Dan Solomon

02
storm Hurricane Harvey
Storms as Severe as Harvey Will Become Much More Likely, According to Study

By Dan Solomon

03
Look At These Amazing Photos Of SpaceX’s Rocket Cargo Ship Returning Safely To Earth

By Dan Solomon

04
The Effects Of The Undercover Planned Parenthood Videos Reach The U.S. House

By Dan Solomon

05
The Best Thing in Texas: A Baker Made Valentines Out of a Canceled Order

By Dan Solomon

06
Scottish Highlands
The Best Thing in Texas: A Scottish Mountain Man Was Rescued—After His Distress Signal Was Picked Up in Houston

By Dan Solomon

07
The Best Thing in Texas: Thousands Showed Up for Burial of Unaccompanied Veteran

By Dan Solomon

08
Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of 'White Boy Rick' in London on November 27, 2018.
You Will Soon Have the Opportunity to Hear Matthew McConaughey Attempt a British Accent for a Whole Movie

By Dan Solomon

09
Monica Roberts speaking at the Here to Slay Capitol Rally in Austin in 2017
The Houston Transgender News and Activism Blog TransGriot Keeps Getting Suspended by Google

By Dan Solomon

10
Therese Patricia Okoumou speaks to reporters outside Federal Court on July 5, 2018 in New York.
Therese Patricia Okoumou, Who Climbed the Statue of Liberty Last Fourth of July, has Climbed Austin’s Southwest Key Headquarters to Protest Family Separation

By Dan Solomon

11
Ryan Bingham’s Texas Love Song

By Andy Langer

12
Will Rooster Teeth Be the Netflix of Animation?

By Dan Solomon

Latest

You Will Soon Have the Opportunity to Hear Matthew McConaughey Attempt a British Accent for a Whole Movie

By Dan Solomon

The Best Thing in Texas: A Message in a Bottle Washed Up on Padre Island—57 Years Later

By Dan Solomon

Stiky Ribz BBQ Piles Plates With Towering Sandwiches, Rich Sides

By Daniel Vaughn

Searching for Solace at Possum Kingdom Lake

By Abby Carney

The Path To Citizenship is Taxing Across the U.S., But It’s Even Rockier in Texas

By Cat Cardenas

The Houston Transgender News and Activism Blog TransGriot Keeps Getting Suspended by Google

By Dan Solomon

Therese Patricia Okoumou, Who Climbed the Statue of Liberty Last Fourth of July, has Climbed Austin’s Southwest Key Headquarters to Protest Family Separation

By Dan Solomon

Are Texas Kids Failing? Or Are the Tests Rigged?

By Mimi Swartz

Ryan Bingham’s Texas Love Song

By Andy Langer

Where to Find Great Barbecue on the Staked Plains

By Daniel Vaughn

San Antonio Artists Create a His-and-Hers Studio

By Lauren Smith Ford

Will Rooster Teeth Be the Netflix of Animation?

By Dan Solomon

Texas Monthly