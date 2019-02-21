The Best Thing in Texas: A Message in a Bottle Washed Up on Padre Island—57 Years Later

WHO: Candy and Jim Duke of Corpus Christi.

WHAT: The unlikely resurfacing of a message in a bottle that was sent as part of a 57-year-old study.

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: In 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced the U.S. embargo against Cuba. Project Mercury sent John Glenn into orbit, making him the first American to do so. Bob Dylan released his debut album. And the Galveston Laboratory of the U.S. Bureau of Commercial Fisheries (now the National Marine Fisheries Service) conducted a study, sending nearly 1,800 bottles into the Gulf of Mexico to learn more about how ocean currents affect the ways shrimp drift through the water over the course of their lifetimes.

In January, one of those bottles was recovered by Candy and Jim Duke, a Corpus Christi couple enjoying their weekly beach-combing expedition on Padre Island National Shore, reported the San Antonio Express-News. According to the paper, the two were looking for bottles to add to their collection when they found it. They opened it carefully, using a corkscrew, and retrieved the card inside.