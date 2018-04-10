In February, when Kacey Musgraves offered a preview of two songs from her forthcoming album, Golden Hour, longtime fans quickly figured out that a change was in the air. The songs, “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy,” didn’t sound much like any Musgraves tracks we’d heard before. Though there was some twang lurking in each of them, there was a lot more pop in her pop-country synthesis—and, on “Butterflies,” a complete lack of the sort of irony that’s been her stock-in-trade since she released her debut album Same Trailer, Different Park five years ago. Instead, the Golden native sounded, well, happy—the result, apparently, of her recent marriage to fellow musician Ruston Kelly.

But would what was good for Kacey Musgraves be good for her music? Sure, a head-over-heels-in-love Musgraves could knock out a couple of terrific songs. But misery and dread are fuel to a songwriter—the list of artists who stopped making great music after they’d finally achieved strived-for success is too long to contemplate. Could Happy Kacey Musgraves create an entire album that avoided that trap?

As it turns out, yes, she could. On March 23 she previewed a third Golden Hour song, “High Horse,” an exhilarating, disco-inflected kiss-off to an unnamed toxic man that made it clear that the newly buoyant Musgraves 2.0 was more in control of her career and her aesthetic than ever before.

And then, on March 30, Golden Hour was finally released—and all of us Kacey Musgraves fans at Texas Monthly were reminded of what it’s like to fall head-over-heels in love. Since our office Slack channels have been filled for the past week with dazed testimonials to what we adore about Musgraves’s album, we thought we might as well share our feelings—and, really, this album is all about the feels—with the rest of the world. So here’s our only-mildly-embarrassing list of 25 Things We Love About Golden Hour. Honestly, it wouldn’t have been that tough to come up with 50.