The Man Helping Solve Houston’s Homelessness Problem

It was a cold and cloudy morning in late February in Houston. Standing outside of a building in downtown, Sayyid Bullock was restless. He adjusted the straps of his backpack in between sips of coffee, his tall, erect frame swaying from side to side as he shifted his weight from one foot to the other. At 44, he was hours away from receiving the gift of a second chance.

A man wearing a fluorescent green windbreaker and blue-rimmed glasses approached. Kenneth DeVon was running late to their appointment, but Bullock’s face instantly lit up when he saw him.

“Are you ready?” DeVon asked, patting Bullock’s back. Bullock nodded and betrayed a toothless smile. The men made their way towards DeVon’s white van, which bore the words “Love in Action” in red paint.

That day, February 26, Bullock became one of the first fifteen people to be housed by DeVon, the outreach case manager for the century-old Christian non-profit Star of Hope, in 2018. By the end of July, 65 homeless people had a roof over their heads thanks to DeVon. And it all started on a trip back to Houston.

DeVon, 30, grew up in Missouri City, the middle child in a family with five siblings. Going to church, saying grace before meals, and a commitment to serve the less fortunate factored prominently into his childhood—as did music. “When I was about seven, my mom heard me singing in the bathroom. She was so surprised that I could sing that she burst into tears,” DeVon said.

DeVon began to sing wherever he could: at home, in church, and, later, in his high school choir. He received a full scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where things really began to fall in place. “I sang, I learned the business of music. I was in the company of extremely talented and motivated students,” Devon said. His talent scored him gigs doing backup vocals for the likes of Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder. When he graduated in 2010, he immediately scored a job in New York City working in music management. Everything seemed to be working out.

In October 2013, DeVon—afloat on a stream of endless possibilities—was in Houston visiting with friends and family. As he ambled towards his car after meeting friends at a downtown café, a bedraggled man’s sharp voice caught his ear.

“Kenneth! Kenneth!” the homeless man screamed. Although he was startled, DeVon made his way towards the man, whom he didn’t recognize at first. But when he drew close, DeVon found himself looking into the eyes of his brother Desmond, who he thought had been dead for ten years. “That encounter gave me an anxiety attack,” DeVon said. “My brother was crying, I hit the floor.”

DeVon recalled the conversation being emotional, if a bit awkward. There were ten years of lost brotherhood to face, which DeVon learned had been taken by Desmond’s drug addiction. “Crystal meth, crack cocaine, just name the drug and he was addicted to it. I knew I couldn’t turn a blind eye,” he said. He promised Desmond he would return.

When DeVon returned to New York, he immediately quit his job, packed up his apartment, and moved to Houston. Three months after their reunion, he took Desmond in. “I had no idea what I would do in Houston when I moved back. I took up odd jobs like teaching and relied on my savings. My brother became my focus,” DeVon said.

He didn’t immediately tell his parents that he was helping Desmond. “My brother had burned bridges with everyone by then. My parents would have been concerned about me and wanted to protect me from all the lying and stealing that they had to go through. So I didn’t want negativity or bitterness to come in the way of my helping him.”

DeVon spent an intense two years living with and caring for his brother, whose addictions still raged. He once got a call from the police, who told them that Desmond was in the middle of the road in nothing but boxers. Whenever Desmond left the house, DeVon was riddled with anxiety. Was he overdosing somewhere?

“I realized I couldn’t manage this by myself, however hard I tried,” DeVon said. Research led him to a faith-based intensive residential spiritual recovery program in Galveston run by the Strong Tower Ministries. Today, his brother leads workshops on rehabilitation at the center that healed him.

Still, DeVon’s experience helping rehabilitate his brother changed everything. “It made me realize I had a deeper passion and purpose for my life, one that I didn’t even know existed,” DeVon said. “He opened my heart and made me reimagine my life.”

When the Star of Hope, which focuses on providing services for homeless men and women, had an opening for an outreach manager in 2015, DeVon applied and got the job. Now, he drives the “Love in Action” van around the Houston area—downtown, the Third Ward, Montrose, Medical Center, and sometimes as far as Katy, his hometown of Missouri City, and Sugarland—and engages with the homeless. DeVon spends his days on the street distributing food and clothing, taking people to shelters if they are willing, and—most importantly—planting the seed in their minds that a permanent home is not inconceivable.

“It’s all about gaining trust and cultivating that relationship, as I did with my brother, before I even talk about the options they have. They have to know what my motive is,” DeVon said.