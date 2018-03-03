We’re not sure if more strange things necessarily happen in Lufkin than in other small towns, but the police blotter at the Lufkin Daily News has always been one of our favorites in the state. Here are some of the highlights from February.

February 2

An elderly woman received a phone call from someone who claimed to be a public defender in a large city. The caller said the woman’s grandson had been in an accident and was arrested. The “grandson” got on the phone and said he needed help. The woman was then instructed to obtain a money card and place a large sum on it, then give the money of the card to the man posing as a public defender. Later, the woman learned her grandson was fine and not in another city.

February 12

Officers arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly stealing panties, a hoodie, skinny jeans, a polo shirt, socks, and a pillow valued at about $100 from Walmart.

February 14

A woman reported finding a man in her living room after she woke to the sound of her dogs barking on Monday.

Another woman reported on Monday that someone broke into her home and appeared to be living there. She had not been to the property in a month.

February 16

Lufkin Police arrested a man after officers saw him in a vehicle spinning in circles in the roadway and attempting to chase down a bicyclist.

February 17

A Lufkin man accused of stealing Tide Pods and candy from Family Dollar has been charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

February 18

A visitor of a patient at a hospital allegedly took $15 from a nurse’s wallet Friday.

February 22

Someone reportedly stole two bows from an archery store.

February 25

The Lufkin Police Department received a call about two women throwing beer bottles at one another. One woman went to the hospital with injuries.

February 26

Someone reportedly found a waterproof safe in a creek by the road.

February 27

Someone stole a television from a motel.