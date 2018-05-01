Daniel Cavazos

Jackie Venson is on pace for a big year. The Austin singer-songwriter had a breakout SXSW (during which she recorded a song as a tribute to several Texas Monthly staffers’ obsession with actor Caleb Landry Jones) and was just named as one of the local Austin performers at Austin City Limits in October. Although she hasn’t officially announced plans for her next album, she’s released a handful of songs over the past several months—and the latest, “Only Have You,” gives us a clear idea of what that might sound like. The production values are up, the bass is low, the eighties inflection is apparent, and the dreamy nature of the track provides a strong teaser for what we can look forward to as Venson prepares to take the next steps in her career. ACL crowds will get a chance to hear it all in person in the fall—for those of us who want to get a taste on our headphones, we can listen to the track below:

