As the whole free world knows by now, on March 6, after Austin mayor Steve Adler declared a state of disaster due to the potential health threat of COVID-19, South by Southwest was canceled. We’re sorry to announce that “Texas Music: The Untold Stories,” a partnership between SXSW and Texas Monthly, has also been canceled—at least the version that was going to appear onstage at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on March 17. We’d been looking forward to telling some extraordinary stories in a fabulous venue, but are pleased to report that other versions of this event are still very much alive—and will be coming to you soon.

From the beginning, we envisioned “Texas Music: The Untold Stories” as a new way to tell stories—onstage and with music. Our storytellers are all musicians themselves, from T Bone Burnett, Lil Keke, and Shawn Colvin to El Dusty, Charley Crockett, Kam Franklin, and John Tennison. Their tales—origin stories, coming-of-age stories, mortality stories, evolutionary stories—were to be told to a backdrop provided by Austin’s own Carrie Rodriguez and her amazing band.

But “Texas Music: The Untold Stories” will live on, and on March 17 you’ll be able to experience a version of those stories here on our site at texasmonthly.com/sxtm. They’ll also appear in the April issue of Texas Monthly (on newsstands March 21), and we’re hard at work putting together other versions of this incredible show so that you can experience even more of its magic at home.

Thank you to those of you who’d already purchased tickets to the show. Reimbursements will be automatically processed through your point of purchase. Please allow 7 to 10 days for the funds to return to your account. If you purchased your ticket on Ticketmaster, you can go here for support. If you purchased from a third-party vendor, reach out directly to that vendor with questions.