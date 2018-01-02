The State of Texas, Delivered To Your Inbox

For the past two years, Texas Monthly has published the State of Texas, our daily digital roundup of everything Texans need to know to start their day, on our site every weekday morning. Starting Tuesday, January 2, the State of Texas will be exclusively available for our email subscribers. If you already receive the State of Texas in your inbox each morning, you don’t have to do a thing. But anyone used to reading the State of Texas on our website will need to sign up (you can do that here or at the sign-up form below) for the newsletter to continue receiving it.

