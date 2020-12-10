Cold-Water Paddling Is for the Brrrave

Luckily, I was prepared, thanks to some sage advice from my mentors, including Holly Orr, a veteran endurance canoe racer who helps train athletes for the safari through Paddle With Style, a company she owns in Martindale, southeast of San Marcos. Orr urges her paddlers to bring a waterproof bag with a change of clothing, a few hand warmers, and one of those silvery space blankets. Shivering on the muddy bank, I stripped off the wet stuff, tugged on the fresh duds, and put my paddle back into the water. “I would always be prepared to be fully submerged,” Orr says. Wear layers, she and other experts advise—tights and a top made of wicking fabric, a fleece, and a windbreaker or waterproof paddling jacket—as well as a hat, and peel things off as you warm up. It’s also important to stay hydrated, which isn’t as intuitive when the water isn’t the temperature of a hot bath.

Conditions at the Texas Winter 100K have ranged from bone-chilling to balmy over the years. “From the get-go, we expected harsh conditions, and the first year was the worst,” says race director West Hansen, a longtime endurance racer from Austin. That first year, 2011, paddlers were pelted by sleet, and a wayward golden retriever hitched a ride on a stranger’s boat before being reunited with its owner downstream.

After my first brisk indoctrination with chilly temperatures, I’ve made a habit of paddling in the winter every few weeks, even on dank, blustery days. The world might look bleak, but I have come to feel a kind of kinship with Arctic seals, which frolic on the ice for the pure joy of it.

Illustration by Christopher DeLorenzo Brrreaking News The course record for the Texas Winter 100K was set in 2019, when Will Leeds of San Marcos finished in 6 hours and 46 minutes, thanks in part to fast-moving water.

Of course, it’s always more fun to freeze with friends who share your warped sense of entertainment, which is why the Dallas Downriver Club organizes roughly a dozen camping trips a year, all of them between October and June. The club’s members like to take advantage of the improved clarity of typically murky North and East Texas waterways; in colder months, mold and algae die off and the water smells and looks less funky. This year’s schedule includes a Polar Paddle at Caddo Lake in January and a trip down the Sabine River, near Carthage, in February. “Most of us just don’t like the oppressive heat, the sun beating on you when it’s a hundred degrees outside,” says Dale Harris, the president of the club. “You can only take so many clothes off, but you can always put more clothes on.”

Harris also oversees the Trinity River Paddling Trail, a 130-mile stretch of the Trinity and its tributaries, in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Paddlers can launch their boats from any of 21 official put-in sites. Other streams across the state, from the remote Devils and Pecos rivers, in West Texas, to the Brazos River, in North and Central Texas, to Buffalo Bayou, in downtown Houston, offer great opportunities to get on the water too. And for those who prefer more placid paddling, Texas is home to plenty of suitable flatwater options, from North Texas offerings such as White Rock Lake, Lake Arlington, Grapevine Lake, and Lake Lewisville to the Houston area’s Lake Conroe and Clear Lake.

As for Sosa, she’s warmed up—mostly—to the idea of winter paddling. After skipping the Texas Winter 100K for a few years after the icicle incident, she entered the race again in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and will compete again this year if it’s not too chilly. “I can paddle in hell, probably, but not when I have ice on me,” she says. “It took a couple of years to really get the gumption to do it again because I’m a Texas girl at heart.”

This year, the 100K, which includes categories for recreational paddlers as well as competitive athletes, is scheduled for January 23. Hansen, the race organizer, has paddled all of the Texas coast as well as the Amazon and Volga rivers. For his next adventure, he’s planning the ultimate in cold-water trips: in summer 2021, he and two other Texans are set to kayak 1,900 miles through the Northwest Passage, in the Arctic. Average water temperature? Thirty degrees.

Pam Leblanc is an Austin-based journalist who specializes in outdoor adventures and recreation.