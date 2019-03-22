Travel & Outdoors

Dreams of Landing the Big One at Lake Fork

The fish stories out of this East Texas reservoir are mostly true, which is why fishermen come with their gear and beer in search of some of the state’s biggest monster bass.

By
Dan Oko
Issue
April 2019
A tackle box at Lake Fork.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

On the edge of the Piney Woods in East Texas, Lake Fork Reservoir covers what not long ago was densely wooded forestland. Even today, more than four decades after the area was first dammed up, you can see the evidence. At various spots, spindly tree limbs puncture the water’s mirrored surface, like unearthly creatures trying to climb out of a liquid grave.

Those tangles of dead branches make Lake Fork tricky for boaters, who must pay close attention while moving along its 27,264 acres. But they’re a boon to the thousands of largemouth bass that inhabit the reservoir. Bass aren’t native to Lake Fork—it’s a man-made reservoir, after all—but since their introduction by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1979, even before the lake was filled, they have mostly thrived amid the hiding and feeding places created by the trees, underwater grasses, and the deep creek beds that crisscross the murky bottom.

In quick pursuit of them has come another highly adaptive species: bass fishermen. Each year, they arrive by the tens of thousands, from around Texas, across the country, and even places as far-flung as Italy and Japan, to catch monster-size bass. Recreational angling on Lake Fork reels in more than $20 million in revenue annually for Wood, Rains, and Hopkins counties, all of which are partly covered by the reservoir. With its boat ramps, tackle shops, shoreline lodges, taxidermy studios, and rental cabins, much of Lake Fork looks like one big fishcamp.

The reason for the lake’s popularity isn’t a mystery. Bass fishermen prize large fish, and Lake Fork, with its strict catch-and-release rules and multimillion-dollar breeding program, is home to freakishly large fish. Since 1986 it has given up at least 260 largemouth bass weighing more than thirteen pounds, more than any other lake in Texas, which is one of the best bass-fishing states in the country. Of the top ten largest bass ever caught and reported in our state, seven came from Lake Fork; the biggest, at 18.18 pounds, was caught in 1992. Many of these trophies are the result of ShareLunker, TPWD’s 33-year-old effort to reward and encourage anglers to donate their live catches for spawning, ensuring mammoth fish for years to come. (The program was recently expanded, which has led to even greater participation.)

It takes patience and skill to land a trophy fish, especially in Lake Fork, where the fish “have seen every lure available to man,” says Evan Cartabiano, a regional fisheries biologist with TPWD. The best chances come in the spring; every year from February through May, Lake Fork features at least one fishing competition nearly every weekend. From May 2 to 6, the lake will host its most prestigious tournament yet, Texas Fest, a Bassmaster Elite Series competition with a million-dollar purse for the winner. The competition will likely draw professionals from all over the globe. On a recent February morning, though, an early-season tournament seemed to attract only hard-core Texas bass fishermen who weren’t scared off by cold weather that, among other things, makes the bass less likely to head toward the surface to bite at a lure. These are men—and in this case they were all men—who come for the camaraderie, the spray of water on their faces, the chance to show off their newest lures, and the pursuit of one overriding ambition. “Lake Fork is not where you come to catch a lot of fish,” says Mike Kostial, a longtime member of the Lake Fork Sportsman’s Association. “You come here to catch the big one.”

Trees protrude from Lake Fork, reminders that not too long ago, this was heavily wooded land.

Valerie and Troy Mellema

"The reason why fishing has stuck with me since I was thirteen years old is that the hobby itself is always changing. The lake levels rise and drop; the vegetation that’s in the water changes throughout the years. There are so many different variables in fishing. It’s always a new puzzle. And so it just keeps me coming back and wanting more . . . That’s what I love about it—that and the competition aspect. If I’m not fishing a tournament, I’m probably practicing for one.” —Kevin Bryant, 30, of Flower Mound, on the Minnow Bucket Marina boat dock.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Of the top ten largest bass ever caught and reported in Texas, seven came from Lake Fork.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

“My favorite bait is a plastic craw—I just love plastic . . . I don’t like chatterbait. I never caught a fish [that way]. The biggest fish I’ve ever caught was probably 10.2 or 10.3 on Lake Fork, using a craw. If I don’t fish, I don’t wanna do nothing else. This is my thing. Some people hunt; some people shoot pool; some people go duck hunting. I fish. That’s it. That’s my passion.” —Stuart Irwin, 48, of Quitman.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Kevin Bryant’s Glade Blade weedless vibrating jig, which mimics a crawfish, comes from the Finch Nasty Bait Company.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

A tackle box of crankbaits. Anglers change up what they use depending on the weather and other factors.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

“When the water temperature gets anywhere around 55 to 60, that’s when you’re going to get your big fish . . . The biggest fish I [ever] caught was a little over thirteen pounds.” —Larry Allen, 62, of Alba.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

A Shellshock weedless flipping jig from Finch Nasty.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Bass at the weigh station during one of the first fishing competitions of the season at Lake Fork.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

“I got different lures on six rods when I start out in the morning, unless we [see] a pattern, because we pre-fish. Like the fish we were catching today—we caught these fish a week ago, and when we went back, they were still biting the same lure. We’ve been fishing, what, twenty-three years together now? Today, we caught a 9.55-pounder . . . Hopefully we’re starting the year off right.” —Louie Pope, 61, right, of Gilmer, and Glen Irwin, 71, of Quitman, hold up their catches of the day.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

A fisherman releases his fish back into Lake Fork after the weigh-in. Lake Fork has a strict catch-and-release policy.

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

