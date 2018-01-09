Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Capturing a West Texas Winter Wonderland

”It was one of those rare moments.” Photographers share their favorite images from the recent snow and ice.

By Comments

View as Slideshow

Now that the sun is out, it’s easy to forget the recent sub-freezing temperatures around the state, like in areas of West Texas where temperatures dropped below twenty degrees on New Year’s Day. Photographers, both locals and visitors alike, spent the first few days of the year in West Texas capturing the stark winter-white beauty around Marfa, Alpine, and Big Bend for striking results that we have gathered for this gallery of West Texas winter scenes. We talked to each one about some of their favorite photos.

Tags: Travel, alpine, El Cosmico, Jennifer Boomer, marfa, Nick Simonite, Penny de los Santos, Rowdy Dugan, West Texas Snow, West Texas Winter

Related Content

The Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Marfa Type

The Made in Texas Gift Guide

Solange is For Us, Even in Marfa

Punching Through at the Alpine Boxing Club