Where to Stay for a Small-Town Getaway

“We’re looking for an easy getaway that isn’t too far of a drive. Any ideas?” It’s a text, email, or question over coffee that I get often from friends seeking a quick vacation or weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Thanks to new (or sometimes just refreshed) lodging options in small towns across the state, I usually have an answer, and I’ve gathered some of my favorite escapes in this list. The internet connection is going to be slow, and there may not be a television in sight, but it won’t be long into a weekend—whether spent in the stillness among East Texas pine trees in a stunning modern farmhouse or retreating to a picturesque Victorian after dining with artists from around the world in downtown Corsicana—before you won’t mind at all.