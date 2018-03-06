Travel & Outdoors

Where to Stay for a Small-Town Getaway

One of the suites at Ellison House in Lockhart.

Unique and intimate lodging options abound across Texas, from themed guesthouses to communal compounds and even a former jailhouse.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Mar 6, 2018
Share
Notes

A glimpse into one of the suites at Ellison House in Lockhart, a new boutique boardinghouse near the historic downtown.

Courtesy Ellison House

“We’re looking for an easy getaway that isn’t too far of a drive. Any ideas?” It’s a text, email, or question over coffee that I get often from friends seeking a quick vacation or weekend away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Thanks to new (or sometimes just refreshed) lodging options in small towns across the state, I usually have an answer, and I’ve gathered some of my favorite escapes in this list. The internet connection is going to be slow, and there may not be a television in sight, but it won’t be long into a weekend—whether spent in the stillness among East Texas pine trees in a stunning modern farmhouse or retreating to a picturesque Victorian after dining with artists from around the world in downtown Corsicana—before you won’t mind at all.

The Wilde House in Canton | This black-brick modern farmhouse became famous thanks to Instagram star Billy Jack Brawner, who built and lived in it before moving to Waco. He sold the home, located 10 miles south of downtown Canton, to Dallas couple Sara and Rocky Garza; they host retreats in addition to renting it through Airbnb. The house sleeps up to ten adults and has a dreamy outdoor entertaining area complete with a hammock, a dining table, and string lights, and is surrounded by those East Texas pine trees.

Photography Courtesy of The Wilde House

View Slideshow 10 Photos

100W House and Carriage House in Corsicana | Kyle Hobratschk's 100W artist and writer residency, started in a historic building in downtown Corsicana, offers friends and guests of the creatives in the program a stay in the nearby 100W Guest House. Hobratschk welcomes anyone interested in experiencing one of the 100W Pop-Up Dinners with resident artists to reach out to him via the residency's website.

Courtesy of 100W

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Rancho Pillow in Round Top | The funky twenty-acre compound is run by the wildly stylish Sheila Youngblood, who turned her family's second home into a communal getaway dripping in color and covered in globally inspired textiles. There are many special touches, like a heated saltwater pool, a poetry library, and a fire pit that is often a gathering place for the eclectic mix of guests drawn to the mystical grounds.

Photograph courtesy of Rancho Pillow

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Casa Azul in Terlingua | The almost 100-year-old property sits in the heart of the Terlingua Ghost Town. The ruin was rebuilt three years ago and includes two bedrooms, a small kitchen, a detached bath house, and a deck and fire pit that overlook the Chisos Mountains. The cozy quarters are within walking distance of the town's restaurants and bars.

Courtesy Casa Azul

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Ellison House in Lockhart | Austinites J. and Sara Ewing remodeled a historic 1860s farmhouse, reimagining it into a communal Airbnb with four spacious private suites. Bonus: It's within walking distance of three of the city's best BBQ joints.

Photography courtesy of Ellison House

View Slideshow 10 Photos

The Antlers Inn in Kingsland | The quiet town of Kingsland lies on Lake LBJ. The Antlers Inn offers private rooms in its grand historic home (first opened as a hotel in 1901); one- to three-room cabins; or converted train cars that sit near the water.

Courtesy of The Antlers Inn

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Sayles Ranch Guesthouses in Abilene | Many of the nine properties are Western-inspired, with names like Cotton Eye Joe and Dance Hall. From a former ballet studio transformed into a "Texas urban loft" to a sprawling abode with a saltwater tub, the Sayles Ranch Guesthouses offer accommodation options for all sizes of groups.

Two Pair Photography

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Sinya on Lone Man Creek | Situated a few miles northeast of Wimberley, Sinya's sweeping views of Lone Man Creek can be taken in from safari tents set in the trees. Inside, luxe interiors house clawfoot tubs and sofas for more lounging.

Photography by Craig Washburn

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Cell Block in Clifton | Kaye and Curtis Callaway have been reinvigorating this charmer of a town between Austin and Dallas, first with this '30s-era jail turned two-room boutique lodging, complete with a rooftop deck. Their next project, Sinclair, a farm-to-table restaurant in a former gas station, is attracting diners from across the state on weekend nights and for Sunday brunch.

Photography Courtesy of The Cell Block

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Sweet Lemon Inn in Georgetown | Prepare to be awakened by the tantalizing aromas of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls emanating from favorite local bakery Sweet Lemon Kitchen, located downstairs. The inn is just a block from the town square.

Photography by Todd White

View Slideshow 10 Photos

Where to Stay for a Small-Town Getaway

The Wilde House in Canton | This black-brick modern farmhouse became famous thanks to Instagram star Billy Jack Brawner, who built and lived in it before moving to Waco. He sold the home, located 10 miles south of downtown Canton, to Dallas couple Sara and Rocky Garza; they host retreats in addition to renting it through Airbnb. The house sleeps up to ten adults and has a dreamy outdoor entertaining area complete with a hammock, a dining table, and string lights, and is surrounded by those East Texas pine trees.

Photography Courtesy of The Wilde House

100W House and Carriage House in Corsicana | Kyle Hobratschk's 100W artist and writer residency, started in a historic building in downtown Corsicana, offers friends and guests of the creatives in the program a stay in the nearby 100W Guest House. Hobratschk welcomes anyone interested in experiencing one of the 100W Pop-Up Dinners with resident artists to reach out to him via the residency's website.

Courtesy of 100W

Rancho Pillow in Round Top | The funky twenty-acre compound is run by the wildly stylish Sheila Youngblood, who turned her family's second home into a communal getaway dripping in color and covered in globally inspired textiles. There are many special touches, like a heated saltwater pool, a poetry library, and a fire pit that is often a gathering place for the eclectic mix of guests drawn to the mystical grounds.

Photograph courtesy of Rancho Pillow

Casa Azul in Terlingua | The almost 100-year-old property sits in the heart of the Terlingua Ghost Town. The ruin was rebuilt three years ago and includes two bedrooms, a small kitchen, a detached bath house, and a deck and fire pit that overlook the Chisos Mountains. The cozy quarters are within walking distance of the town's restaurants and bars.

Courtesy Casa Azul

Ellison House in Lockhart | Austinites J. and Sara Ewing remodeled a historic 1860s farmhouse, reimagining it into a communal Airbnb with four spacious private suites. Bonus: It's within walking distance of three of the city's best BBQ joints.

Photography courtesy of Ellison House

The Antlers Inn in Kingsland | The quiet town of Kingsland lies on Lake LBJ. The Antlers Inn offers private rooms in its grand historic home (first opened as a hotel in 1901); one- to three-room cabins; or converted train cars that sit near the water.

Courtesy of The Antlers Inn

Sayles Ranch Guesthouses in Abilene | Many of the nine properties are Western-inspired, with names like Cotton Eye Joe and Dance Hall. From a former ballet studio transformed into a "Texas urban loft" to a sprawling abode with a saltwater tub, the Sayles Ranch Guesthouses offer accommodation options for all sizes of groups.

Two Pair Photography

Sinya on Lone Man Creek | Situated a few miles northeast of Wimberley, Sinya's sweeping views of Lone Man Creek can be taken in from safari tents set in the trees. Inside, luxe interiors house clawfoot tubs and sofas for more lounging.

Photography by Craig Washburn

Cell Block in Clifton | Kaye and Curtis Callaway have been reinvigorating this charmer of a town between Austin and Dallas, first with this '30s-era jail turned two-room boutique lodging, complete with a rooftop deck. Their next project, Sinclair, a farm-to-table restaurant in a former gas station, is attracting diners from across the state on weekend nights and for Sunday brunch.

Photography Courtesy of The Cell Block

Sweet Lemon Inn in Georgetown | Prepare to be awakened by the tantalizing aromas of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls emanating from favorite local bakery Sweet Lemon Kitchen, located downstairs. The inn is just a block from the town square.

Photography by Todd White

Trending

  1. Talk Like a Texan: The Pronunciation of Bowie Knife, Jim Bowie, and David Bowie

    March 1, 2018 By John Nova Lomax

  2. The Girl Who Told the Truth

    February 21, 2018 By Michael Hall

  3. Exclusive Song Premiere: Aaron Watson Takes on Pat Green

    March 1, 2018 By Haley Butler

Share
Tags: Travel, 100w Corsicana, Cell Block Clifton, guesthouses, Rancho Pillow, small-town getaways, Terlingua lodging, Wilde House

Comments

Recommended

01
Round Top or Bust

By Lauren Smith Ford

02
The Most Colorful House in Texas

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
river and wall
Navigating the Rio Grande’s Remote Lower Canyons

By Texas Monthly

04
The Adolphus
The Historic Adolphus Gets a Major Overhaul

By Jean Scheidnes

05
George Observatory
Star Search: A Night Guide for Urban Texans

By Wes Ferguson

06
Gage Hotel bed
Suite Dreams: A Look Inside Some Decadent Hotel Rooms

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
davis mountains
Spring Break Itinerary: The Best of West Texas

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
The Morian Hall of Paleontology at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
Remember the Alamosaurus! Where to Discover Dinosaurs in Texas

By Hazel O'Neil

09
Blackchalk Home and Laundry in Fredericksburg
New Places to Shop, Eat, and Stay in Fredericksburg

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Alone at the Top of Texas

By Wes Ferguson

11
Kid eating a burger at Pearl's Bottling Department
Spring Break Itinerary: Four Family-Friendly Days in San Antonio

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Capturing a West Texas Winter Wonderland

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

How the Alamo Got Its Hump

By John Nova Lomax

Contested Races and Potential Upsets: What to Watch in the 2018 Primaries

By R.G. Ratcliffe

New Media Buys the ‘Austin American-Statesman’

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Where to Stay for a Small-Town Getaway

By Lauren Smith Ford

Pro-Gun Voters Dominate the Texas Republican Party

By R.G. Ratcliffe

We Just Realized That Caleb Landry Jones Was On ‘Friday Night Lights’

By Dan Solomon

Can the Bernie Sanders ‘Our Revolution’ Put Progressive Populism Back Into the Texas Democratic Party?

By R.G. Ratcliffe

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 9

By Monte Williams

Meanwhile, in Lufkin… February 2018 Edition

By Sonia Smith

The Texanist: Why Did So Many Important Events Occur in March?

By David Courtney

How H-E-B’s Selena Grocery Bags Broke the Internet

By Dan Solomon

BBQ News: 02/16 – 03/01

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly