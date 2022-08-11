K-Mart, San Antonio, Texas, 1986
For Rubén
When I can take you to the K-Mart
on South Santa Rosa at sunset,
and say, Meet me over by the flip-flops,
I’ve got to get me some socks.
When I can toss in the shopping cart
my tampons next to your Tres Flores
hair oil, my microwave popcorn, your
pack of white tees, my San Martín
de Porres three-day candle.
When we have finished paying
and can sit in the parking lot
satisfied, you and I,
with nachos and an Icee.
Then we can marvel
at a thousand black wings
swooping against the downtown sky.
Urracas urracando in the trembling trees.
From Woman Without Shame by Sandra Cisneros, to be published by Knopf on September 13, 2022.
This poem originally appeared in the September 2022 issue of Texas Monthly.
