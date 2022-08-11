K-Mart, San Antonio, Texas, 1986

For Rubén

When I can take you to the K-Mart

on South Santa Rosa at sunset,

and say, Meet me over by the flip-flops,

I’ve got to get me some socks.

When I can toss in the shopping cart

my tampons next to your Tres Flores

hair oil, my microwave popcorn, your

pack of white tees, my San Martín

de Porres three-day candle.

When we have finished paying

and can sit in the parking lot

satisfied, you and I,

with nachos and an Icee.

Then we can marvel

at a thousand black wings

swooping against the downtown sky.

Urracas urracando in the trembling trees.



From Woman Without Shame by Sandra Cisneros, to be published by Knopf on September 13, 2022.

This poem originally appeared in the September 2022 issue of Texas Monthly. Subscribe today.



