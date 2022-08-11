K-Mart, San Antonio, Texas, 1986

For Rubén 

When I can take you to the K-Mart
on South Santa Rosa at sunset, 
and say, Meet me over by the flip-flops, 
I’ve got to get me some socks.

When I can toss in the shopping cart 
my tampons next to your Tres Flores 
hair oil, my microwave popcorn, your 
pack of white tees, my San Martín 
de Porres three-day candle.

When we have finished paying
and can sit in the parking lot
satisfied, you and I,
with nachos and an Icee.

Then we can marvel
at a thousand black wings
swooping against the downtown sky.
Urracas urracando in the trembling trees.


From Woman Without Shame by Sandra Cisneros, to be published by Knopf on September 13, 2022.

