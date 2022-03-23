Following a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the annual Luck Reunion returned to Willie Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood with a lineup of more than forty artists, including surprise guest Jason Isbell. Out in Willie’s backyard, it felt like hardly anything had changed—except for the saddening absence of his older sister, Bobbie, who died March 10. Away from the craziness of South by Southwest is an Old West town straight out of a movie (it is), where you always know how the night will end: with a performance from the Red Headed Stranger.

Luck Reunion attendees relax in the shade of a tree during a performance by David Beck’s Tejano Weekend. Photograph by Cat Cardenas The crowd dips in and out of the Luck Opry House. Originally used for the filming of Red Headed Stranger, it was repurposed for the reunion as the Saloon stage. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Several festivalgoers sported seventies- and Western-inspired looks, including one fan who drew inspiration from Nelson’s trademark braids. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Tributes to Nelson’s late sister Bobbie were placed throughout the festival. In the barn were a touching collection of photographs and a mailbox stuffed with letters from fans. Photograph by Cat Cardenas New Zealand country singer Tami Neilson walked the grounds in her “Hot Mama” outfit after her performance. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Vintage Western wear vendors were popular at the festival. Photograph by Cat Cardenas A Hollywood-style sign lets visitors know they’ve arrived in Luck. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Some of the younger attendees had fun on the swings outside of the chapel. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Singer-songwriter Tré Burt performed to a packed crowd inside the chapel. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Charley Crockett took to the stage just as the sun was setting. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Japanese Breakfast put on an energetic performance on the main stage. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Surprise guest Jason Isbell arrived to perform before Nelson. Photograph by Cat Cardenas Nelson capped off the evening, performing with his sons Lukas and Micah. Photograph by Cat Cardenas