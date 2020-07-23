Sylvia Lovegren went in search of real American barbecue for American Heritage magazine and determined that Texas barbecue is not “traditional.” Moreover, she claims that “the predominance of the Texas style threatens the existence of traditional barbecue.” Poppycock.

John and Brandi Berry, owners of Berry Best BBQ, left their tiny Watauga space to relocate the barbecue joint to a larger venue in North Richland Hills.

Texas Highways has an update on Snow’s BBQ, which has been closed (but still shipping barbecue) since March 21. “I’ve been fortunate enough to keep everybody on the payroll,” says owner Kerry Bexley.

In the first of our "Small-Town Business Spotlight" series, @geronimolomax caught up with the beloved Snow's BBQ and how the barbecue joint is coping during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/HsM32JnCOH — Texas Highways Magazine (@TexasHighways) July 8, 2020

Fort Worth pitmaster Derrick Walker told Uproxx that the secret to his Smoke-a-Holics BBQ beans is the time they spend in the smoker. Meanwhile, the secret to his potato salad is still a secret.

“Having grown up in Arlington, I never thought I would be able to say that they have a top of the food chain barbecue restaurant,” Eli Jordan wrote, until he went to Hurtado Barbecue.

Longtime Oklahoma pitmaster Paul Schatte has died. Schatte, 62, was a Houston native who lived in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Together with his father, Ed, he won numerous national titles on the competitive barbecue circuit and eventually started his own company, Paul’s Food Products.

BBQ on the Brazos has moved from Fort Worth to Cresson, back to the old Texaco station where it started.

Rosako’s Soul Food & BBQ was recently honored for its work providing meals to homeless Texans, but the Bedford restaurant is barely staying in business.

Good news from our Taco Editor:

Last September, when Michael Wyont closed his Flores Barbecue trailer in Fort Worth, the Texas food world suffered a loss. Fortunately, Wyont is back with smoked beef tallow–infused flour tortillas that are simply glorious.https://t.co/iHc0hbHcsa — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) July 10, 2020

The Cuellar family has closed El Corazon Vintage Tex-Mex in McKinney. The business reopens today as a Tex-Mex barbecue restaurant called Texana Grill.

Matt Pittman of Meat Church BBQ in Waxahachie says business is good for his line of seasonings, since so many more people are cooking barbecue at home. “It’s just on fire … online sales [have] honestly just been crazy,” Pittman told WFAA.

Ali Khan found smoked brisket and sausage nirvana at Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville.

Yes, that Swayze family:

Swayze family's Houston tale of fame, fortune and tragedy began with barbecue via @jcreidtx https://t.co/goSjs3Te9D — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) July 5, 2020

EASTside Magazine in Austin has high praise for J. Leonardi’s Barbeque: the trailer “can hold its own against any of East Austin’s barbecue giants.”

The Brewer’s Table in Austin, which made some of our favorite pork ribs in the state, has closed permanently. “Without new money coming in, it’s impossible to make the equation work,” owner Jake Maddux told Eater.

Aaron Franklin and Jordan Mackay, coauthors of Franklin’s barbecue and steak cookbooks, answered questions from barbecue fans in a Reddit AMA. One compelling moment: asked if he misses having barbecue as a hobby instead of a job, Franklin answered, “Every day.”

I appreciate the diplomatic effort, but I wouldn’t call this “traditional Central Texas style” barbecue:

Who else is celebrating Canada Day and July 4 with a weekend BBQ? We teamed up with @USDAForeignAg and @SouthsideBBQ's Bryan Bracewell for a Central Texas BBQ recipe you can recreate at home on your own gas or charcoal grill! Check out how we did with Bryan's recipe ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jxvEmsSsSV — U.S. Embassy Ottawa (@usembassyottawa) July 3, 2020

Texas A&M meat science professors Kerri Gehring and Jeff Savell describe the importance of smoke in barbecue, and the different characteristics of each smoke from Texas hardwoods.

Subway took on the smoked brisket sandwich last year. Now the sandwich chain is offering its version of a “rib” sandwich.

Rodney Scott and Nick Pihakis discuss their Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ partnership, and Pihakis provides some history of the Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q chain.

Soul food writer Adrian Miller offers this look at July Fourth barbecues throughout American history:

Barbecue has been an ever-present part of Fourth of July celebrations since their earliest days, writes Robert Moss.

Before the Civil War, enslaved butchers used their skills to find some semblance of autonomy, writes Nneka M. Okona. South Carolina butcher Ulysses L. Houston was one who found business success before and after the war.

Dozier’s BBQ in Fulshear has made a change for the better:

Watch us featured tonight on Channel 13 News at 6pm! https://t.co/dBMPw0yl3U — doziersbbq (@doziersbbq) July 21, 2020

The newest barbecue joint in Portland, Oregon, is housed in a tent. Riot Ribs is feeding barbecue to protesters in the city for free.

Southern California barbecue is on the rise. They’re using Central Texas barbecue as their foundation, but are also trying to develop a unique style.

5280 Magazine in Denver has a fresh new list of the best barbecue in the Mile High City.

I could go to town on some rib tips at this joint in L.A.:

Lonnie Edwards of Ribtown BBQ is cooking some of the most exciting barbecue in L.A. right now. Haven't stopped thinking about his smoky rib tips since I tasted them a few weeks ago in the parking lot of a pawn shop. My latest for @latimesfood. https://t.co/g0I3xu8BbE — Garrett Snyder (@G_Sny) July 9, 2020

After the coronavirus swept through its meat processing plants, Tyson is ramping up development of meat-cutting robots.

Beef and pork processing capacity is nearly back to normal, but there are still considerable challenges with animal backlogs and increased carcass weights.

The story is about a hamburger, but if you want to understand the beef supply chain (or web), this Washington Post article by Jessica Contrera will help.

They’re 3D-printing “steak” in Israel:

Israeli start-up Redefine Meat plans to launch industrial-scale 3D printers to produce plant-based steaks pic.twitter.com/eIgGznvrf7 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 1, 2020

Polling isn’t just for politics. HuffPost asked several questions about regional barbecue in a recent poll, and got back some results that look good for Texas-style barbecue.

Midland is a country band trying to be an instant classic. They also say they’re from Texas, claiming roots in Drippings Springs. So, how do they not know that for a Texas musician, posing in front of Sam’s BBQ is cool—in fact, cool enough for Stevie Ray Vaughan?

