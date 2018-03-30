Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here's the roundup for March 16-March 29.

The old brick pit at the recently closed Ruby’s BBQ in Austin will get a new lease on life, thanks to the Ladybird’s Austin Kitchen food truck.

Meet the whole family at Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, one of the Texas Monthly Top 50 joints, in Austin, in this video from the Southern Foodways Alliance:



Our food editor, Pat Sharpe, got the first look at Loro, the new Asian smokehouse in Austin from Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin.

A Texas Monthly Top 10 BBQ joint is opening a new location:

Coming soon to downtown Smithville, TX: Micklethwait Craft Meats BBQ Restaurant. Summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/DZv1vKx1aj — Micklethwait (@CraftMeats) March 21, 2018

Safeco Field in Seattle will have Texas barbecue this upcoming season after adding Jack’s BBQ to its list of vendors.

Martin Perez, who pitches for the Texas Rangers, owns a cattle ranch in Venezuela. A bull on his ranch knocked him over and broke his elbow. Perez ate the bull.

The biggest compliment the Dallas Morning News could muster for the Triple B (bacon, bologna, and brisket) sandwich that will be served at Texas Rangers games this season is that it’s “gigantic.” (The Texas Monthly staff did their own hot takes on the new ballpark menu here.)

Here’s a closer look at the Triple B sandwich:

New at @rangers games: The Triple B – Bacon, Brisket and Bologna topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce on a soft roll. pic.twitter.com/WcrHozB40A — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 20, 2018

I’d love to try this kimchi-jjigae topped with Slow Bone’s smoked brisket at BBBop in Dallas that Eater made a video of, but it’s not on the menu; you’ll have to check the specials board.

Plano Magazine helped Lockhart Smokehouse celebrate its fourth anniversary in downtown Plano.

Buddy’s BBQ, home of the enormous Zeke sandwich, has taken over the gas station it was located in with a renovation in Bedford.

Texas Pit BBQ in Saginaw has opened a new location overlooking Eagle Mountain Lake.

A day in the life of Esaul Ramos goes from 5 a.m. to midnight:



Steven Raichlen’s new public television series, Project Fire, “explores the latest trends and techniques in contemporary grilling.”

Raichlen weighed in on the Brooklyn BBQ controversy as well: “It’s encouraging that it’s not the chains that we’re exporting.”

I just came across this poem from 2000 by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers entitled The Gospel of Barbecue.

At least Brooklyn BBQ > Long Island BBQ:

Dozens Exposed to Carbon Monoxide at Basement BBQ on Long Island | NBC New York #facepalm #darwin https://t.co/Blpel98TxH via @nbcnewyork — Jim “Jim” Jamitis (@anthropocon) March 19, 2018

“13 percent of all pork entrees [at restaurants] involve smoked pork. For beef, brisket is currently on 12 percent of restaurant menus and has grown 30 percent on menus since 2013.” – The National Provisioner

Why Is China Treating North Carolina Like the Developing World?

A community outside Kansas City fights off the prospect of large-scale beef production.

Yes, it’s bologna. Yes, it’s that good:

I thought I hated bologna. Then I met the smoked bologna sandwich at @GatlinsBBQ. https://t.co/ITEf2Xpf77 via @houstonchron — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) March 16, 2018

Chris Conger of San Antonio’s Smoke Shack is renovating a nearby property into a new meat market.

SweetCup Gelato & Sorbet Originale in Houston teamed up with El Burro & The Bull to create a barbecue gelato, “made with tamarind barbecue sauce, smoked Texas pecans and smoked butterscotch.”

The long-awaited project from Patrick Feges and Erin Smith, Feges BBQ, is now open in Houston.

Take a Houston BBQ tour:

Marie, Let’s Eat! took a trip to Memphis for dry-rubbed ribs and great pork sandwiches.

Guns Up BBQ comes back from a blogging hiatus to sing the praises of Flores Barbecue in Whitney.

Houston, San Antonio, and Austin were on the itinerary for Stephen Naron’s barbecue road trip.

See how one of the most unique pastrami sandwiches in NYC gets made:

Harry & Ida’s pastrami sandwich is one of New York’s best — and it uses a secret ingredient pic.twitter.com/wru0xVqPfd — Eater (@Eater) March 27, 2018

The Barbecue Bros. have ranked their ten best barbecue joints in Western North Carolina.

In its poll of the best barbecue in the South, Southern Living announces a tie for first.

Joe Swicegood of Little Pigs BBQ (since 1964) in Asheville, N.C., passed away last week, and Our State magazine re-ran this 2014 profile.

Texas music artist Charlie Crockett shot a video in London at Texas Joe’s, a Texas-style barbecue joint:

