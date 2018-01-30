Cade Mercer is a ramen novice, and he knows it. He made his first batch of ramen broth four weeks ago and then promptly threw it out, as well as the next one. They were both tonkotsu broth made with roasted pork bones as seen in a flurry of YouTube videos he studied to try and find his ramen footing. Then he watched a video where a whole pig head simmered away in the broth. What if he smoked the head first? As the former pitmaster at EastSide Tavern in Austin, he was now in more familiar territory. It was good, and he hoped he’d eaten enough ramen in his three week crash course to know how good. Ready or not, the Koko Ramen truck opened in Waco a few weeks ago.

Really, it was a re-opening, hence the urgency. Reid Guess, owner and pitmaster of Waco’s Guess Family Barbecue, branched out with a ramen truck last year. The chef he hired to run it left, taking his recipes with him, in November. Guess needed to get the truck back on the road, so he turned to his old buddy Mercer, a former kitchen mate at Lambert’s in Austin. Mercer will help with the upcoming Guess Family Barbecue brick-and-mortar opening mid-year just a few blocks away from the trailer’s current spot, but the first order of business was Koko Ramen.

Mercer had to start somewhere, so he watched “hours and hours of Youtube videos, reading everything I could find online, and going to restaurants and eating it over the last few weeks.” It’s an education that doesn’t sound much different than that of many new barbecue cooks, and Mercer knows there’s still plenty of on-the-job training ahead. But after the smoked pig head breakthrough, he was confident enough to open things up behind the Dancing Bear Pub. The menu is compact with two ramen options, tonkotsu and miso, steamed bao buns, and beef lemongrass skewers.