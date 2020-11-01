The man behind Charlie’s Bar-B-Que and Catering in Beaumont is known for his traditional, old school ‘cue. But his grandfather’s technique isn’t the only reason he landed a spot on our list of Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in 2019.

Tell us about the first person who taught you about barbecue.

My grandfather Leroy Ardoin. He taught me how to produce awesome tasting barbecue and remember the three “P’s”—Barbecuing is a “passion” that takes “patience” for the “process.”

Do you remember a backyard or a barbecue joint that started your barbecue obsession?

Yes. It was my grandparents’ backyard. Whenever their kids would have a disagreement, my grandfather would tell them to come over for a backyard barbecue. By the time they left, they would have forgotten they even had a disagreement, no less what the disagreement was about.

What message are you trying to share to your customers through your food?

I just hope my customers can taste the love I put into my barbecue.

As a professional pitmaster, are you a BBQ Freak just like the rest of us? When is the last time you ate someone else’s barbecue besides your own?

Yes, I am. The last time I ate someone else’s barbecue was two weeks ago while on a weekend getaway. Whenever I’m on the road, I stop and try different barbecue joints.

What’s the most surprising barbecue dish you’ve eaten?

Dinosaur beef ribs at Franklin Barbecue, in Austin. The absolute best that I have ever experienced.

What’s the best beverage to wash down barbecue?

When I was a drinker, I would say an ice cold beer; but now an ice cold Coke will do.

What’s a tool you use in cooking that might not seem like an obvious barbecue tool?

I use the same sticks to hang my homemade beef links that my grandfather used to hang his links.

What recommendations do you have for someone new to Texas ‘cue?

I highly recommend that you eat your ‘cue from a place where you see and smell the smoke.