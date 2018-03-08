Welcome to chunking territory.
Texana
The “ridiculous scroll” didn’t top the structure until after the Battle of the Alamo.
A pronunciation investigation involving two Bowie men known for living large.
One of the last markers of the Houstonian dialect dates back to the Southern Pacific Railroad.
An obituary for a chicken, a consequential Whataburger receipt, an overenthusiastic Red Raider, and a handful of other stories from around the state.
From Waco to Wakanda, the folks from Dillon are all over the place right now.
It's better than good—at least if you're talking about cotton quality.
Prepare for a tale of blackface minstrelsy and swashbuckling high seas adventures, a whodunit with the last page maddeningly ripped out.
Prepositionally, you can go over or out to Abilene—depending on where you're coming from.
An etymological investigation into the Southern phrase.