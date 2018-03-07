How much was there really a "blue wave" in the primaries—and how will it impact November elections?
In this week's episode we talk about Kacey Musgraves, Texas lingo, and a couple of things you might have missed over the past month.
Our resident food guru Pat Sharpe talks about how she picked the top ten restaurants in the state.
The National Podcast of Texas hit the road for Texas Monthly’s second annual Whiskey Affair, held this week at Houston’s Silver Street Studios.
The engine that might get us to Mars and the unexpected pressures of taking a break in the music industry.
The 'National Podcast of Texas' celebrates its one month anniversary.
The next great Texas oil film, Taylor Kitsch on playing Branch Davidian leader David Koresh, and a check in on Port Aransas after Hurricane Harvey.
On this episode, we dive into Beto O'Rourke's moonshot campaign, catch up with Laredo's nightcrawler, and talk to Gay Gaddis about her new book, 'Cowgirl Power: How to Kick ass in Business and Life.
Cruz 2.0, West Texas umbrellas, and our Bum Steer of the Year.
Episode one: Behind the scenes of the 2018 Bum Steer Awards.