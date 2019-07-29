Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

Below are a few highlights from the new restaurants reviewed in our August 2019 issue. In case you missed it, restaurant critic Patricia Sharpe’s 2019 list of Texas’s Best New Restaurants came out in our March issue, and you can also read up on her latest Pat’s Pick, on Dallas’s Homewood.

Click “More Info” for further detail on each restaurant:

Johnson City

Bryan’s on 290

Chef Bryan Gillenwater continues to serve up flame-cooked Hill Country fare with big-city flair in his unpretentious roadside eatery. For starters, we ordered marrow bones: smoky, silky “beef butter” with grilled bread and chimichurri for brightness. Grilled cracker-thin flatbread with caramelized onions proved as good as ever, and the ceviche was fresh and studded with bits of creamy avocado. Entrées feature lots of beef, ranging from a 28-ounce cowboy ribeye to an 8-ounce tenderloin, plus Berkshire pork chops and fish (always salmon and redfish, halibut and others when available), all cooked over Bryan’s signature wood fire. The roasted half-chicken was succulent and juicy, encased in marmalade-glazed skin as crispy as any Peking duck’s. While the buttermilk potatoes are good, the smoked Gouda mac and cheese is better. Plus, the chef’s mother pops in to make desserts, and if her Apfelkuchen is available, order it. You can thank us later.

American | ⭑⭑⭑ | $$$ | More Info

Bellaire

Blood Bros. BBQ

The queue for ’cue is the sign of success, and this acclaimed Bellaire spot already has long lines of eager fans. We arrived Wednesday at 1:30. “Turkey breast only,” they announced. Fine! We love smoked turkey breast, and BBB’s version is thick-sliced and juicy, with pepper-coated skin. The peppery house-made sauce will make you sweat, in a good way. The next day we returned at 1:00 and were blessed with the last pork ribs. They’re exceptional: tender, of course, but with enough chew to require a tiny pull, not too smoky, coated with pepper and Asian-inspired seasonings, and served with mustard-enhanced barbecue sauce. Stellar sides include stir-fried rice with chunks of brisket, sweet creamed roasted corn with jalapeño bits, and rockin’ coleslaw to cool the palate (though it’s also spiked with diced jalapeño).