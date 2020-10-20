Texas Monthly adds and updates approximately sixty restaurant listings to our Dining Guide each month. There’s limited space in the print issue, but the entire searchable guide to the best of Texas cuisine is at your fingertips online!

Below are a few highlights from the new restaurants reviewed in our November 2020 issue. Click “More Info” for further detail on each restaurant:

Houston

Bludorn

Superstar chef marries a daughter of the local Pappas restaurant family, quits NYC for Houston, and opens an eponymous restaurant—great news in the midst of COVID-19. Order this to go: tender squash blossoms filled with creamy basil-tinted ricotta and topped with sweet pepper jam; cioppino, a silky smooth broth stocked with snowy white crabmeat, snapper, tender shrimp, mussels, clams, and mashed tomatoes. Also a great bet: ravioli stuffed with predictably rich beef from short ribs set off with sweet figs, red onion, and blue cheese. Skip the undercooked carrots. Pro tip: The dining room is open, but the food is just as good to go.