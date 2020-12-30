Legendary conjunto musician and Texas treasure Flaco Jiménez is rolling out a taco truck in San Antonio. Its name: Tacos Jimenez. Opening date is January 7.

La Norteña Tortilleria, which we featured in the December for its gauzy Sonoran-style flour tortillas, gets the local treatment by the Dallas Observer. The post covers how the factory has weathered the pandemic and where you can its tortillas at retail and restaurants like Tacodeli.

The New York Times eulogizes the loss of treasured restaurants nationwide, including Dallas’s own Taco Stop.

D Magazine critic Eve Hill-Angus names dishes from La Resistencia and Del Sur Tacos to her top-ten eats of the year.

Maskaras Mexican Grill is closed until January 6, while the owners and staff take their annual break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maskaras Mexican Grill 🌮🇲🇽🌯🌵🌶🥑 (@maskarasmexicangrill)

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in front of Fito’s Tacos de Trompo on Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas. Police are searching for the suspect.

Truck turned brick-and-mortar taqueria Basic Taco is temporarily closed after having been open for approximately twelve weeks. The reasons include COVID and some remodeling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basic Taco (@basictaco.de)

Newly opened Armadillo Den in Austin features taco trucks and outdoor entertainment.

News about Torchy’s Tacos’ rapid expansion plans continues to be a big deal.

Tacodeli is celebrating the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 by offering a limited Sur-Mex taco special of pork belly and black-eyed peas. Eating a taco brings good luck, obviously. The Austin-based chain was a COVID takeout staple for Texas Monthly restaurant critic Patricia Sharpe.

In a Grinch-worthy move, someone stole Paprika ATX food truck’s generator. After an outpouring of financial support, the mobile food vendor was able to raise enough money for a replacement.

Asador Mexican BBQ Tacos has found a new home and upgraded digs behind Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin. The changes include introducing a trompo to the operation.

Ketchup on tamales: sin against God or kissing cousin of salsa?

Does San Antonio native Robert Rodriguez’s role as an executive producer of a new Star Wars show mean we’ll finally get breakfast tacos in a galaxy far, far away?

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

Move over Taco Tuesday; make room for Enchiladas Wednesday at Pico de Gallo in San Antonio.

Johnny Hernandez has closed Fruteria temporarily and will reconcieve it.

San Antonio Express-News food critic Mike Sutter’s choices for his favorite 2020 dishes include plenty of Mexican food picks.

Houston Chronicle food critic Alison Cook’s ode to the city’s East End highlights Latino businesses including the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Villa Arcos taqueria, Tlahuac, and the Henderson & Kane General Store.

Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage, from the founders of the Cyclone Anaya’s chain, opened in Houston.

Tres Tacos opened in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood in mid-December. The kitchen specializes in blending Middle Eastern and Mexican cuisines (not much of stretch, considering the taco al pastor’s origin) alongside classic and popular Mexican dishes, such as, you guessed it, birria.

Tacos al pastor are the namesake specialty of Los Tacos Al Pastor, a new taqueria in Tomball.

The Gremlin in McAllen is bringing vegan birria to the Rio Grande Valley. Cook Victoria Garza calls them “virria tacos,” and they were inspired by a TikTok video and an abundance of oyster mushrooms.

Cantina Tacos trailer has found success in Lubbock with a three-item menu (tacos, quesadillas, and tamales). It’s currently configured its operation as a drive-through.

A lot of tacos appear on barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn’s favorite Texas BBQ bites of 2020 list, including a smoked molleja taco from Avila’s Bar-B-Q and La Estacion Barbeque in South Texas.

Taco Apson, an incredible carne asada joint in Tucson, Arizona, is expanding.

Legendary actor Danny Trejo fed families for free during the holidays.

Indigenous Oaxacan taqueros are the reason why tacos al pastor reign supreme in L.A.

Lego tacos are a thing. Here’s how master builders make them at home.

Israeli-born Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman herself, tried Taco Bell for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Begin the video below at 4:14 for her reaction.

“Taco Bell” Joe DeCicco, 70, is a beloved fixture of the community in the role of the drive-through window worker of a Florida Taco Bell. He’s worked the station for approximately twenty years and over the holidays Taco Bell Joe received a $6,095 tip collected via contributions. “It’s my customers that I owe this to. They bring out the best in me. It’s them. I couldn’t do it without your help. And I’m going to do my best to live up to it, and spark a light, a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet,” he said in thanks.

The Tennessee Tribune calls the taco al pastor “The King of Mexican Food” and labels its origins “exotic.”

TAMPA Magazine’s best taco of the year is a three-way tie, and two of the restaurants are chains.