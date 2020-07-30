Delivery app DoorDash asked customers which foods they most miss eating in restaurants, and Mexican was the number one pick. Dishes expected to trend upward during the second half of 2020 are queso blanco, shrimp tacos, and, oddly, oatmeal.

Legendary Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Q in Brownsville was featured on an episode of the Texas Bucket List. The six-minute show gives viewers a step-by-step look at how barbacoa is prepared.

Ghost kitchens, which offer takeout and delivery only, are on the rise nationally during the pandemic. In Houston, chef Tim Love has opened one such operation, Burritos, Fajitas & ’Ritas, out of Woodshed Smokehouse. The menu (available here) includes not only the namesake eats and drinks, but also guacamole, queso, and cookies.

In Austin, Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried is opening his own ghost kitchen, Eldorado Taco y Torta Co.

In Los Angeles, Broken Spanish chef Ray Garcia opened his own ghost kitchen, a taqueria he’s named MILA.

CARNITAS MILA. #Madeinla by @chefraygarcia

Four words for you: Customizable. Birthday. Taco. Platters. Gloria Castillo Navarro, owner of Pinky’s Taco in San Antonio, started by making heart-shaped Valentine’s Day taco plates; she’s since branched out into birthday orders. Each platter features about forty tacos molded into the shape of the age the birthday boy or girl is turning.

Mixtli, the River City’s lauded modernist Mexican restaurant, is moving into a larger space (anything is likely larger than its current box-car confines) this fall. The move will increase Mixtli’s seating capacity from twelve to approximately thirty.

Houston’s Tacos a Go Go was featured in an episode of the Cooking Channel show Food Paradise.

Comedor was named restaurant of the year by CultureMap Austin. Nixta Taqueria co-owner and executive chef Edgar Rico earned the Rising Star Chef of the Year Award, and Eldorado Cafe received a nod for its queso.

Don’t live in Austin and can’t get Suerte’s choco tacos? Drool over this video of the Mexican restaurant’s head pastry chef making them on FOX 7.