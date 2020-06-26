Two taco spots made Food and Wine’s Best New Restaurants list. One of them is Austin’s Nixta Taqueria, which earned high marks for its “tender tortillas that taste more intensely of corn than the vegetable itself.” The magazine’s other taco pick was El Ruso, in Los Angeles.

Austin’s Comedor has reopened its dining room.

Former Man v. Food host Adam Richman explores El Paso’s food scene on a new episode of his YouTube series, Copa90 Stories.

Also in El Paso, modern Mexican restaurant Elemi is featured on the first episode of Padma Lakshmi’s new Hulu series, Taste the Nation. All episodes are available to stream.

Eater Dallas says the city’s diners don’t understand social distancing. Thankfully, Revolver Taco Lounge owner Regino Rojas does. La Resistencia, his new yakitori-inspired taco experience, has just three tables and three reservation-only seatings—plus a wildly creative menu.

The Dallas Observer gives the new home of local favorite Mia’s Tex-Mex the first-look treatment. They also offer readers a preview of La Resistencia.

Veracruz All Natural shares its recipe for a calabacitas con queso taco.

Cuantos Tacos, which makes an excellent lengua, has found a new Austin home: Arbor Food Park.

Torchy’s Tacos removed the Republican and Independent tacos off its extensive menu. According to a “declassified memo” posted on the Austin-based chain’s social media channels, the decision had “absolutely nothing” to do with politics and everything to do with lagging sales. The company is working on improved versions of the low performers.

Oh no! Y’all caught us in an elaborate taco conspiracy! #tacogate pic.twitter.com/9Kwl7GUvoS — Torchy’s Tacos (@torchystacos) June 18, 2020

Business at Torchy’s must be good overall, though: owner Michael Rypka, who started the company in a trailer in 2006 and now oversees 75 locations in six states, recently gave the Wall Street Journal a tour of his Austin mansion.

In Houston, the fast-growing neighborhood of East Downtown, or EaDo, is home to a lot of great restaurants. Brothers Taco House and the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, which has been going strong since 1973, are two not to miss, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Taco Cabana is the 133rd biggest restaurant chain in the nation, according to Nation’s Restaurant News’s top 200 ranking. The list ranks chains by comparing their annual sales; the San Antonio-based Tex-Mex chain pulled in $315 million last year. Sister chain Pollo Tropical, Austin-based Chuy’s, Forth Worth’s Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and Irving-based On the Border also earned spots on the list.

Fly By Taco Co., a new breakfast taco joint, began operating last month out of the Washington Avenue location of Houston Max’s Wine Dive.

Ortega Foods is unleashing its cauliflower tortillas and taco shells upon the world’s supermarket shelves.

Los Angeles’s Tacolicious is going to sling tacos until it runs out of money. As founder and co-owner Joe Hargrave puts it, “I anticipate running out of money. If I hit my target, if I do everything the way I’m supposed to do, we will be at zero. We will have no money left. I fully anticipate that happening.”

La Bonita Supermarkets in Las Vegas is giving away free tacos to the class of 2020.

Ladybird Taco, an Austin-inspired breakfast taco joint, opened in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood.

After a Taco Bell employee in Youngstown, Ohio, claimed that he was fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask, the fast-food giant made a public statement clarifying its support for the BLM movement.

On a lighter note: if you want to know how Taco Bell makes its refried beans, TikTok will show you.

As summer road trips and outdoor activities increase, Outside explains why everyone needs a go-to camping spot. Among the best reasons: tacos taste better when eaten outdoors.