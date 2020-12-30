A New Year’s celebration calls for something sparkling, even if gatherings are significantly smaller this year. As we say goodbye—or perhaps good riddance—to an arduous 2020, we have a few suggestions for raising a glass to a better year ahead. There’s a little something to please every palate, from Texas-grown sparkling wines to beer, cider, and even a canned cocktail selection.

Sparkling Rosé

A festive sparkling tannat that glimmers with a deep rosy hue and delivers on bright, fruity character—think strawberry, pomegranate, and raspberry framed by fresh lemon zest. Designed as a young, refreshing palate-pleaser, this lightly sparkling selection is perfect as an aperitif. Pop the crown-cap top and enjoy!

This rosy-hued beauty is a delight in the glass. It’s made from a rare planting of pinot meunier, one of Champagne’s traditional grape varieties, in Gaines County at the Letkeman Vineyard. Soft berry and floral aromas are subtle and delicate, backed by a savory citrus character on the palate. (Call the winery directly to ask about availability of this limited release.)

Sparkling White

One of the first offerings from celebrated winemaker Rae Wilson’s maiden label, La Valentía, this bubbly is a special selection of old-vine chenin blanc from the High Plains of Texas. Aged in neutral barrels, with lees stirring for added silkiness, and capped for a traditional bottle fermentation—which is what adds the sparkle—this wine offers notes of fresh yellow apple, honeysuckle, and cured lemon on a palate of soft effervescence.

A flagship Texas sparkler, this is always great to have on hand, New Year’s or not. Made from 100 percent chenin blanc grapes, this wine is beautifully crisp with notes of white peach, lemon zest, and Saturday morning biscuits.

Perfect as a bright, refreshing aperitif or for swigging alongside spicy Thai or peppery barbecue, this easy drinker is made entirely from malvasia bianca, an Italian variety of grape. Fruity, floral, and with just a touch of sweetness, this is a guilty pleasure worth keeping all to yourself.

With a unique copper hue, this wine is a blend of pinot grigio and chenin blanc made in the traditional Italian ramato method, in which the juice is left in contact with the grape skins to take on a golden-pink color. With added structure from the grape skin contact, this wine offers notes of fleshy red grapefruit and summer peaches, balanced by soft, finessed bubbles.

Beer

From a Driftwood-based brewery, this bubbly selection is part of a collaboration with William Chris Vineyards. It combines a white grape variety, picpoul blanc, with a unique wild-yeast ale. They’re aged together in barrel for 12 months, resulting in a flavorful brew boasting notes of peaches and honeysuckle, with a playfully tart finish. This beer is part of a three-bottle pack, including a lambic-style ale made with roussanne from William Chris Vineyards and a Brett ale made with cabernet sauvignon from Lewis Wines.

Cider

This small-batch cider is a tasty alternative to sparkling wine. Made from a blend of four American heirloom apple varieties, this cider is lush with ripe apple aromas yet delicate on the palate, with a range of fruity and floral flavors balanced with vibrant acidity.

Canned Cocktail

Rounding out the lineup are two contenders from one of the fastest-growing categories in wine, beer, and spirits—the ready-to-drink cocktail. Dallas-based Ranch2O launched this year with a selection of four cocktails that are balanced with refreshing fine bubbles and bright flavors that don’t taste artificial. Choose from Vodka Soda (with a hint of cranberry), the Classic Marg, the Gin Fizz, or our favorite, the classic Ranch Water with just the right citrus quench.