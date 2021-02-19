Terry Fisher says he’s busier than three dogs on the same chain chasing the same bone. The owner of Quality Plumbing Galveston says he’s received some six hundred calls a day since Monday—a higher volume than after Hurricane Ike, the seventh-costliest hurricane in U.S. history, crashed into Galveston in 2008. “It’s like a bomb’s gone off,” he says.

Winter storms this week that forced Texans to live for hours or days without electricity to keep the state’s energy grid stable hit usually-balmy Galveston Island particularly hard. An estimated 90 to 95 percent of homes in the area went without power earlier in the week, as snow and ice continued to pile up. “You’d think your vehicle was a ghost because you’d look back at your tracks and there were none,” Fisher said of the city’s snowy scene. Then, as power and heat started to be restored, pipes began to gush, turning rooms into kiddy pools and wreaking a new round of havoc on already exhausted islanders.

It’s not just a Galveston problem. Pipes are bursting across the state as water inside them freezes and expands. It’s an issue that will compound once heat fully returns: once ice melts and water flows at full blast, too much liquid will flow in at once, turning small cracks in pipes into a gusher. “We expect the claims for frozen, busted pipes to be unlike any event the state has experienced,” the Insurance Council of Texas wrote Thursday on Facebook. Governor Greg Abbott, comparing the crisis to Hurricane Harvey in 2017, shed regulations on plumbers earlier this week—waiving continuing education requirements for previously licensed professionals and allowing out-of-state ones provisional licenses—to amass a pool of tradesmen and tradeswomen ready to take on the workload.

Fisher, who has been fixing plumbing for 45 years, has seen his fair share of burst pipes. He compared leaks to dogs: some are small but vicious like Chihuahuas, others explode with the force of a pit bull’s bark, and the worst are like a Great Dane, “Marmaduking through the house and taking a ceiling out: he ain’t got no good sense about him.” Repairs under sinks or behind walls could cost a few dollars or a few thousand dollars, he tells me.

Fisher considers himself a doctor of homes and buildings. He compares replacing old galvanized pipes to putting stents in clogged arteries, and replacing water heaters and systems to heart transplants. With his decades of experience and reserves of folk wisdom, we asked him to explain what Texans should do to triage a burst pipe—or try to prevent one.