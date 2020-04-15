News

Haunting Scenes of a Pandemic-Induced Standstill

Images from across the state capture our eerily historic moment.

houston downtown during covid
By
Texas Monthly
Issue
May 2020
A street cleaner pushes a cart along an empty stretch of downtown Houston.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

In more typical times, when Texas Monthly commissions photography for a story, we’re usually seeking to capture the presence of something: the life of a particular person, perhaps, or a specific event with economic or cultural import. But in mid-March, just as most Texans were being placed under shelter-in-place orders for the first time, we dispatched photographers all across the state to chronicle something entirely different: absence. What did Texas look like as it came to an unprecedented standstill?

One of those photographers, Austin-based Tamir Kalifa, described what it was like to cover this historic moment:

“I’ve documented hurricanes, a volcano, mass violence, and more—events that are often defined by immediate destruction and collective grief. Because the havoc wreaked by this pandemic is unfolding largely in hospitals, and in private, I was tasked with documenting the transformation of cities from bustling metropolises to near ghost towns.

The mighty roar of our beloved Texas cities had faded to a whisper as people across the state huddled indoors to flatten the pandemic’s curve. Places usually brimming with energy, like Houston’s downtown or the University of Texas at Austin’s Forty Acres, were almost vacant. But they weren’t entirely devoid of life.

One particularly jarring moment on this assignment was seeing Austin’s Sixth Street boarded up and hollowed out, which instantly reminded me of storm preparations. Yet as soon as the boards went up, they also became canvasses for local artists, who painted encouraging messages of hope and resilience during these trying times. I felt that was just as important to capture as the emptiness.

After photographing for three days, I was relieved to return to the comfort and safety of my home. The experience of feeling anxious simply for being outside profoundly deepened my appreciation for those who are putting themselves at risk every day, the medical professionals, first responders, restaurant workers, delivery drivers, and more who are supporting the rest of us.”

After Houston and Harris County officials issued a stay-at-home order, the typically traffic-choked downtown highways were mostly empty.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

Dallas’s Deep Ellum neighborhood, known for its nightlife, has gone quiet.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Tennis courts go unused at Menard Park, in Galveston.

Photograph by Brandon Thibodeaux

Health-care workers man a drive-through COVID-19 screening site at the United Memorial Medical Center, in Houston.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

The San Antonio River Walk sits mostly empty, and its waters have begun running unusually clear.

Photograph by Josh Huskin

A surgical mask was placed on the bronze Buddy Holly statue at Lubbock's West Texas Walk of Fame.

Photograph by Brad Tollefson

Rather than featuring upcoming acts, the marquee on El Paso’s historic Plaza Theatre offers encouragement.

Photograph by Christ Chavez

The giant Eye sculpture watches over no one in downtown Dallas.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Sam Clegg and Jessy Dong share hand sanitizer at Houston’s Hermann Park.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

The Fort Worth Stockyards were mostly deserted.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Like many places of worship, Central Christian Church on Galveston Island elected to not hold services.

Photograph by Brandon Thibodeaux

Most of the bars and restaurants along Austin's Sixth Street were boarded up.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

It used to be difficult to get a table at L&J Cafe, an El Paso mainstay.

Photograph by Christ Chavez

Customers lined up six feet apart at Costco in El Paso.

Photograph by Christ Chavez

Galveston's public beaches were closed beginning March 29.

Photograph by Brandon Thibodeaux

Senior minister Paul Carpenter offers Communion in the parking lot of the First Christian Church in Lubbock.

Photograph by Brad Tollefson

The University of Texas at Austin campus has been nearly empty since its closure on March 13.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

After many of the bars and restaurants along Austin's Sixth Street were boarded up, graffiti artists painted messages of hope.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

A sign outside Chase Bank, on Midland’s Wall Street, on March 25. The Brookings Institution listed Midland and Odessa as two of the top five U.S. metro areas most threatened by the virus’s economic effects.

Photograph by Nick Simonite

The Alamo Plaza, in San Antonio, was remarkably free of foot traffic.

Photograph by Josh Huskin

Austin’s Congress Avenue Bridge, notorious for traffic snarls, was at times free of vehicles on March 25.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

A message on the marquee at El Arroyo, in Austin, made light of the toilet paper shortage.

Photograph by Tamir Kalifa

In downtown San Antonio, as in other cities, many shuttered businesses took precautions to prevent vandalism.

Photograph by Josh Huskin

