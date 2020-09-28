It’s been a heck of a year for Willie Nelson projects over here at Texas Monthly—we published a special issue dedicated to the legend (you can get a copy of that keepsake issue here), as well as an exhaustive ranking of all 143 of Nelson’s albums—and we’re not close to done. On October 9, we’ll be launching a new podcast called “One by Willie.”

The eight-episode series will be hosted by award-winning Texas Monthly staff writer John Spong and will feature intimate conversations with a range of prominent guests about the Willie Nelson songs that mean the most to them. Guests include Margo Price, Lyle Lovett, Jack Ingram, Wynonna Judd, and many more. As you’ll learn, these conversations aren’t just about the songs. They’re also about what music really means to us—the ways it can change us, take care of us, and connect us all. Take a listen to the trailer here:

If you like it, please subscribe—and stay tuned for Episode 1 with Margo Price, launching October 9. We’ll have a few other exciting things coming that day as well, including the online launch of that Willie Nelson special issue and a Willie video that will premiere during this year’s all-virtual Austin City Limits Music Festival.

You can subscribe to “One by Willie” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.