With Willie Nelson turning 88 this week, One by Willie celebrates with one of his biggest fans and most frequent duet partners, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, who will talk about what may be the single best-known song he ever wrote, “Crazy.” Like the rest of the world, Sheryl initially fell in love with Patsy Cline’s original, 1961 version of the song. But as a young country fan growing up in a family of musicians in the Missouri Bootheel during the seventies, her earliest musical memories are of hearing Willie on the radio. She credits “Crazy” and his other hits as a primary inspiration of her own storied career as a songwriter and recording artist.

On this episode, Sheryl talks about that rarest of songwriting accomplishments, the composition of a pop standard. She describes the differences she hears between Patsy and Willie’s versions of “Crazy,” but also about how great it feels when she hears her ten-year-old son singing it in the kitchen. And then she’ll get into her long friendship with Willie … and that time he tried to pass a backstage joint to her dad.

