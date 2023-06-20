Transcript

Bryan Burrough (voice-over): In northern New Mexico, sprawled along the highway between Santa Fe and Taos, is the town of Española. It’s gorgeous country, desert and worn hills, but still, I was a little uneasy. I’d been told the town had a sketchy reputation—that it was plagued by gangs who peddle heroin and meth. I’d been warned not to go out at night unless I had to.

But I wasn’t here for the nightlife. I was just here to talk to one man.

On that rainy afternoon in October, mine was the only car at my lonely motel, in a vast dirt parking lot with mud holes the size of Buicks. I waited, wondering if he would really show, wondering what he would be like after all these years.

I was standing on a second-floor walkway, looking the other direction, when out of nowhere, I realized a man had materialized at the foot of the stairs. He was on the small side, maybe five-six, and built like a fire hydrant. He had a gray ZZ Top beard, and brownish gray hair that fell to his chest. And as he trudged up the steps toward me, I saw he was wearing suspenders over a T-shirt covered with what looked like dog hair.

This is Michael Woods, Susan’s estranged husband. The man everyone in Stephenville immediately suspected when she was killed.

Michael is in mid-sixties now, wrinkled and worn. Over the years I’ve interviewed my share of people who have been through things—abuse and war, violence and prolonged captivity. And as we sat down in my hotel room, Michael gave off an overwhelming sense of someone who’d been somehow traumatized. I knew he’d been through a lot—almost all because of what happened after that night in 1987.

But as we began to talk, he proved lucid and clear-eyed. And he told a compelling story. That summer of ’87, when Susan was found murdered, Michael was living a thousand miles away, in Indianapolis. He only learned of her killing, he told me, after local police arrived on his doorstep. The police in Stephenville, he was told, wanted to bring him back for questioning. But he was in no mood to go. Then one day, out of nowhere, two Texas cops paid him a visit.

Bryan Burrough: Can you walk me through what happened?

Michael Woods: Yeah. They pulled up in a car, informed me that we were going to the airport, I was getting on a plane. I pulled back my shirt, showed them a piece and said, “No, we’re having a gun battle here or you’re leaving. Go for it. Clear leather. Bet you don’t clear leather.” They left.

It’s almost absurdly dramatic, the way Michael tells it, and there are people today who tell me it never happened. But Michael insists it did. And it kind of makes sense. In those first days and weeks after Susan’s death, Michael says he was a wreck.

His nerves were pretty much shot. He says he was being harassed by police in Indianapolis. Over and over again, they pressured him to sign a confession, to go back to Texas and face the Stephenville police—which was the absolute last thing he wanted to do. And after all of that, here was a Stephenville cop and a Texas Ranger outside his house.

Bryan Burrough: Okay, you to—you have to tell me that again. I’m just having a hard time. So they literally said, “Get in the car, go to the airport.”

Michael Woods: Right.

Bryan Burrough: At that point, do you usually carry a gun or had you been carrying—

Michael Woods: I carried a gun even in the shower once they’d arrested me the first time. Well, they didn’t arrest me. They asked me to come downtown. But after that, I started carrying a gun everywhere because I know Texas cops and they don’t really care about the law. So they pulled up and told me, “Get in the car, we’re going to the airport.” “Nope. We’re having a gun battle right here. Go for it. See if you clear leather.”

From Texas Monthly, this is Stephenville. I’m your host, Bryan Burrough. This is episode two: “Michael.“

From the moment Susan’s body was found that hot July evening, as far as folks in town were concerned, there was only one real suspect. That’s what I heard from investigators on the case. And that’s what I’d heard from Susan’s friends, Cindy and Roy Hayes, and Gloria Martin.

Bryan Burrough: Now was there anybody that y’all knew that thought this was anyone other than Michael Woods?

Cindy Hayes: Nobody.

Roy Hayes: No. Everybody in this town thought it was Michael Woods.

Gloria Martin: That’s what everyone thought. Because Susan’s house was a fortress. Roy had locked all her windows. I’d even tried to break in it one night when I was supposed to spend the night with her, and I can get in almost any house if I know I’m supposed to be in there. Every window was nailed shut. Nobody got in that house without her letting them in. And she didn’t let strangers in her house. So it couldn’t have been anyone but Mike.

Of course, most folks in Stephenville didn’t know the half of it. They didn’t know the sordid details of their breakup, including those nasty notes and the cassette tape Michael had left for Susan—and how much they’d frightened Susan. But plenty of people did know Michael by his reputation, and that was more than enough reason to suspect him.

For starters, he wasn’t from Stephenville, or even anywhere close. He wasn’t even from Texas. Michael was born in Indiana, and he was one of seven siblings raised by a single mother.

Michael Woods: Yeah, she was a little hellion. She liked to party and have kids. Supposedly she was Catholic, but you couldn’t tell except on Easter Sunday. Oh, and Christmas Eve. We always had to go to mass on Christmas Eve.

Michael told me his upbringing was erratic and abusive. Money was scarce, they often moved from one apartment to the next. One of his mother’s boyfriends was usually in the mix.

At one point, when Michael was seven or eight, his mother decided they all needed a fresh start. She had a brother stationed at Fort Bliss, and moved the family to join him there in El Paso. Michael says his mom went from job to job, and in El Paso, too, the family moved often.

Michael Woods: At one point she got horses and we moved out to something that was called Future Land Project, which was like seven miles outside of El Paso. There was nothing out there but power wires. There was one well for a small community of maybe, I don’t know, ten trailers and everybody used the same well, and we raised horses for a while. It was very marked by turmoil. I was happy whenever I was out on a horse away from everybody else.

Meanwhile, Michael had learned the guitar, and he loved it. He especially liked Southern rock: Charlie Daniels, Marshall Tucker, Skynyrd.

Michael Woods: And I could stand out on a street corner and play guitar and sing and pick up a few bucks or I could go to a friend’s house and entertain them and stay the night, get a free meal, whatever else.

Michael was still a teenager. His mother had remarried. The whole family moved to Virginia when the new husband got transferred, and that’s when Michael started running away from home.

Michael Woods: Mostly the East Coast and in between El Paso and Indiana. Well, just about anywhere I could get people to throw me money for playing guitar or find a couch to sleep on. It wasn’t as rough as being home.

Bryan Burrough: So how on earth do you meet somebody from Stephenville, Texas?

Michael Woods: Well, I was staying in Virginia at my parents’ house and we had an old family friend from El Paso who was moving from El Paso to Stephenville. She needed somebody who could drive a big truck.

This was in the late seventies. Michael was in his early twenties at the time.

Michael Woods: So I flew down and drove her big truck from El Paso to Stephenville. I got to Stephenville and they asked me to stay for a while, so I did. And for a while Stephenville was okay and then my hair got long.

Today, Michael is the first to admit he was, shall we say, a little ragged around the edges. He walked around without a shirt when it suited him. And when it didn’t suit him, his leather jacket and especially his shoulder-length hair marked him as a rock-and-roller—in a town that styled itself the “Cowboy Capital of the World.” Remember, this was small-town Texas, before long hair was common. There were folks in Stephenville who regarded Michael as a cross between Charles Manson and a zoo animal.

Bryan Burrough: Well, what were you doing for a living? Just hanging out—

Michael Woods: Hanging out. Couldn’t be a musician in Stephenville, Texas, because they listened to country and western music and I didn’t play it.

I worked in a hayfield for a while. I worked at a Sonic for a little while. I went through a variety of jobs. I just did whatever I could until they got tired of me or I got tired of them.

I had a bit of an attitude problem back then because when people would try and say stuff to me like, “Hey, fur face, get over here,” I would not react well to that. And in Stephenville, Texas, during that time period, big guys liked to push their weight around and that didn’t work with me. I figured if you’re going to push me around, I’d just pop you in the mouth and we’ll see where it goes from there. So I didn’t get along real well.

And it wasn’t long before the police got to know him too.

Michael Woods: I would get, not arrested, but stopped for walking down the street because my boots had flat toes, they weren’t pointed, and I had long hair. And they’d just stop me and harass me, anytime they felt like it. And later I got a nice Harley that I liked to ride around on. They didn’t like the leather jacket, they didn’t like the Harley-Davidson, they didn’t like me. So they just pulled me over any old time they felt like, just to see what’s up.

Stephenville was not Michael’s kind of town. He didn’t have many friends there, didn’t go to church, or the football games, or the rodeo. And I have to wonder if he wouldn’t have just rolled right on to somewhere new, if it hadn’t been for a single chance encounter.

Bryan Burrough: How did y’all first meet? Do you remember?

Michael Woods: Yeah, I was playing video, not video, pinball in a convenience store. And she had gotten off of work and she was looking to drive around and drink a couple of beers and had a friend with her.

Now, this is not the story that Cindy and Roy remember they used to hear from Susan. But it’s how Michael says he remembers it.

Michael Woods: They came in the store and I was playing pinball and I took one look at her and I had to talk to this girl. So I went over and talked to her and they decided they could have me hang around with them for the night. And I did. And she tried to pawn me off on her friend. She thought I wanted to get laid. So her friend was all willing and up for that, but I wasn’t up for that. I wanted to get to know Susan. I was taken with her from the first time I saw her. She was a very pretty lady.

And here he was, a vision of Bob Seger at the Kwik-E-Mart. Susan, it’s pretty clear, was charmed by all the things that made Michael such a misfit in town. I had the clear sense he kind of reveled in this. I mean, when Michael came to meet her parents, he didn’t exactly turn up in a blue blazer with a vase of lilies.

Michael Woods: Well, she had given me her address and told me to come over anytime after noon. And she works the night shift, she got up at noon. So I showed up on her doorstep, it was about 90 degrees outside. I was wearing a pair of cutoffs and sandals and not much else. And her mother opened the door and about fell on the floor. How disgusting, a man walking around with no shirt and, you know, short shorts and just disgusting. So right from the beginning, her family didn’t care for me one bit. Her dad showed me he had a, I think it was a .357, I can’t remember, but he showed me a pistol he had in his closet. He said, “If you ever hurt my daughter, I’m gonna shoot you.”

Michael says that pretty much set the tone for things with her family. Pretty quickly, Michael says he saw a rift between Susan and her parents too.

Michael Woods: I think it was because of me. I don’t know. I didn’t know them before I met them, but she basically didn’t have anything to do with her family except on Sundays she would talk to her mom, usually on the phone.

This was around the time Cindy says she drifted apart from Susan too—also because she didn’t approve of Michael. So for a while, it was pretty much just the two of them.

And when it was good, they were in their own little world.

Susan loved sitting at Michael’s feet when he sang. One of her favorites was the song “Amie,” by Pure Prairie League. Or anything by Journey.

Bryan Burrough: Was there literally no one else in that town that you could adopt as a friend?

Michael Woods: Not in town.

Bryan Burrough: Who played music or . . .

Michael Woods: Not in town. Nope. It was as hardcore country as you can get. It was pitiful. I had a couple of friends that lived out of town, but they were guys that rode bikes and wore leather and were pretty much outcasts of their own community. And I’d go ride with them and stuff like that, but . . .

There just wasn’t a whole lot for Michael in Stephenville. And so, in 1980 he talked Susan into going back with him to El Paso, where his uncle promised him a job at his auto shop.

Michael Woods: We got there and about the second or third day she said that her parents were going to disown her if she was living with a man without being married. So I agreed to marry her.

The rest of their days there weren’t much more glamorous. This was the difficult time Cindy told me she’d read about in Susan’s letters from El Paso, the days of pawn shops and bacon-bit sandwiches.

Michael Woods: It was tough. We didn’t live in the car, but we did live in a sparsely decorated apartment because it was all I could do to get an apartment, and furniture costs money and we didn’t have a lot of money. And I was looking to get in a band or something, and working at my uncle’s shop.

When Michael and Susan would go out and play cards at night, he says Susan got jealous, that she was convinced his friends’ wives were hitting on him. And whether that’s true or not, it’s clear it was a lonely life for her in El Paso. To hear Michael tell it, she became withdrawn.

Michael Woods: She wasn’t anywhere the same kind of person. All she wanted to do was stay home. I asked her, “Well, if you’d go out and get a job, it’d be easier. We’re both working. We’d be making money.” And she wouldn’t do it. “Nope, I don’t like it here. I don’t want to be here. I’m not working.” She felt safe in Stephenville, which is ironic because that’s where she died. And she missed her friends; Cindy Hallmark was one of her best friends.

And so they went back to Stephenville.

Susan found work at the sandpaper factory, and eventually found them a house, the white bungalow on McNeill Street. But of course, Michael never got comfortable.

Michael Woods: Well, we were married for like five and a half years and I suppose half of that time I was somewhere else.

It was never long before he’d take off, usually to Indianapolis, where his brother lived. Sometimes Susan tried going with him, but for her, only one place would ever be home.

Michael Woods: Well, we had one big problem. I couldn’t stand Stephenville, and she didn’t ever want to leave Stephenville again. She just made up her mind. No matter what I did or where I went, she didn’t want to go. So she went back to Stephenville and I stayed in Indiana. We did that a few times and it was always the same thing. It was when she was out of Stephenville, she wasn’t happy. And when I was in Stephenville, I wasn’t happy. So . . . I can’t stand that place.

By the time I went to New Mexico to talk to Michael, I knew just what his old Stephenville neighbors thought of him, too. After Susan’s murder, their statements to investigators painted a pretty clear picture: Scary biker guy, smoked pot, sat out in the front yard with his shirt off, usually with a dog latched to the motorcycle beside him.

Michael Woods: That was accurate. I had little choice but to be kind of a scary person because otherwise people would pick on me. I’m not very big. Susan was an inch taller than me. And I ran into a bunch of guys who thought that I didn’t deserve to be with her. A bunch of guys went home with busted lips. But I never got arrested for that. I guess big guys don’t like to admit it when they’ve had their tail stomped by a little guy.

I’m like five-foot-six and and at the time I weighed 145 pounds. I’ve put on a lot of weight since then. I weigh a little over 200 pounds now, but I spent almost two decades training to survive in prison. So I put on weight, you know?

The last straw came in February 1987. Michael had been away since the previous summer, but he came back to Stephenville to give things one last shot.

Michael Woods: Yeah, I came back, she said things were gonna be different. And earlier times I had been flipping cars, buying a car and fixing it up, and selling it. Did that for money and I wanted to do that with houses. She wouldn’t have no part of it. She was working, it was her money. She’s going to do what she wants and I can forget about what I want to do. And I blew up. I left her a tape where I cussed her out. And I took the car and left.