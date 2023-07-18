In time, Hatley began to build a new life in Nashville. He married. He and his wife had two children. But out on the road, he took pills to stay awake. And one day in Dallas, he rear-ended another truck. He ended up getting fired.

He got another job in Nashville, at a grocery warehouse. And the years slowly passed . . . five, then ten. Then, in the late nineties, Hatley’s company offered him a promotion and a transfer back to Texas, to help run a warehouse in Round Rock.

It felt like a serious risk, going back to Texas, but he couldn’t pass up the money. He and his family found a nice apartment, right next to a swimming pool. But Hatley’s drinking had slowly gotten out of control. It was destroying the marriage. He and his wife fought, sometimes violently.

He worked nights and slept most days. And that’s where he was—sleeping—on the morning in June 2006 when they finally came for him.

The way Hatley tells it, a pair of Round Rock officers showed up at his door, spinning a tale about a coworker of his stealing from the warehouse. They said they needed him to come to the station and give a statement. Hatley claims he knew it was a lie, but he went anyway.

The man who appeared before Don Miller in June 2006—a “monster” and a “devil,” by Don’s estimation, and by his own admission—was now a forty-year-old warehouse supervisor, nearly three hundred pounds, with close-cropped dark hair and a matching mustache.

Don wasted little time getting to the real reason he was there.

Don Miller: The first time I talked to Hatley, you have to understand, I already know what he is. I already know what he did. But he comes in and he tries to act calm, cool, collective, nonchalant—which, to me, is a big red flag anyway. If I were to call you into my office and say, “I think you killed somebody,” you would immediately—immediately—start denying it, and hard denying it. That’s not what he did.

Don says Hatley played it like his memory was fuzzy. Maybe he’d had sex with Susan, maybe not. Such a long time ago it was hard to remember.

Don Miller: All those are the wrong things to tell me. But I wouldn’t have cared what he said. Already knew he did it—already knew it. I’m just going through the motions, because I know eventually, unless he lawyers up, he’s going to lay a story down. And so, like I said, I hit him with the question, “Is there any reason why your DNA would be anywhere in or around Susan Woods?” And he said, “No.”

Don didn’t need a confession. The physical evidence alone was enough for an arrest. So he didn’t push.

Don Miller: And I said, “Okay. Thank you very much.” I get ready to release him, but then Round Rock says, “You got to hold him.” I said, “Why?” And he said, “Because we’re talking to Hatley’s current wife and kids,” and what I found out through Round Rock Police Department is: Hatley’s not a very nice husband.

There at the station, in another room, Hatley’s wife was considering charges of her own. She said Hatley had abused her, and she had photos from a few months earlier, showing the damage he’d done to her face.

The police asked Hatley to come back the next day. This time, Hatley had no doubt how serious the situation was—that they knew what he had done. If he was going to run, this was his last chance. He asks, quote, “Was I crazy for going in? No. I was tired.”

Meanwhile, Don had gotten new prints and a DNA sample from Hatley, and he was busy getting them processed.

Don Miller: And so, while I’m getting everything from the evidence lab processed that morning, they’re talking to Hatley. And as they’re talking to Hatley, Hatley changed his story. He said, “Yeah.” He tells Round Rock PD he did have sex with Susan.

Don had expected this. With the physical evidence against him, Hatley’s only hope was to claim that Susan died during rough consensual sex that got out of control. But Don knew that was a lie—he had Michael Woods ready to testify that this didn’t sound remotely like Susan.

That night, after leaving the police station, Hatley took his family out for dinner at an IHOP. When they finished, they walked outside. His wife and kids got into their van. Hatley hung back and lit a cigar. At that moment, Round Rock police surrounded him there in the parking lot and arrested him on charges of abusing his wife.

Meanwhile, the crime lab had confirmed that Hatley’s DNA matched the cigarette butts found in Susan’s living room. Don prepared a murder warrant.

That’s when they brought Scott Hatley back to Stephenville. And that’s when people in Stephenville came face-to-face with the difficult truth: for going on twenty years, they had been blaming the wrong man for murder.

Every writer has his reasons for the stories he decides to tell. I realized early on that this one drew me in because I’ve encountered a version of it before, in my own hometown of Temple.

I’m not the kind of writer who is usually driven by moral outrage, but I confess that what happened in Temple, much like what happened in Stephenville, did leave me angry.

The Temple story centers on a kid named Danny Corwin. In the late seventies, he was two years ahead of me at Temple High. I didn’t know Danny, but I knew both the girls he raped, one of whom he nearly killed, as a teenager. He kidnapped her from the high school parking lot, took her to a quarry, and drove a knife into her chest. Somehow she survived—and identified him.

He faced a life sentence. But the Corwins were active at First Presbyterian Church, and the family and church leaders pressed the district attorney for a much lighter sentence. And they succeeded. Danny was a good kid, everyone said. Some folks around town whispered that the girls must’ve lured him on.

He ended up serving nearly ten years at the state prison in Huntsville. Afterward, in the mid-eighties, he enrolled at Texas A&M. While he was there, he raped and murdered three women. They executed Danny Corwin in 1998. I’ve always felt that someone in Temple should have apologized to the families of those women he killed. I’m not sure that ever happened.

Sara Vanden Berge: Have you been by the jail? The Erath County Jail.

Bryan Burrough: Oh, wait, there’s a—there’s—

On our drive around Stephenville, I talked with Sara Vanden Berge—the local reporter we first met in episode one—about what it was like here when Hatley was arrested.

Sara Vanden Berge: And I interviewed him here at the jail as well. The old part.

Bryan Burrough: You just want to stop in the jail parking lot? Is that okay?

Sara Vanden Berge: Yeah, sure.

Bryan Burrough: Do you remember when you first heard about the case?

Sara Vanden Berge: Yeah, I got a call from my editor at the time, and he called me into his office and said, “Hey, they just broke a cold case, and they want a reporter down here.” And they sent me down.

Bryan Burrough: So you had lived here for fifteen years and had never heard of it?

Sara Vanden Berge: Never heard of it—nope. But when it did break, and all of the rest ensued, it became really important. And it always was, I’m sure.

Bryan Burrough: Why?

Sara Vanden Berge: Well, for people who didn’t know about it, like me, it was fascinating. I mean, “Oh my God,” people have always said, “there’s a twenty-year-old cold case?” Nobody knew. And who was this woman? They wanted to know all about it.

Bryan Burrough: Walk me through what happened.

Sara Vanden Berge: What I remember is that he was really anxious to talk to me, and—

Bryan Burrough: Why?

Sara Vanden Berge: I don’t know. They brought him in, and they put him in jail. And I sent in an open records request and asked if I could get a jailhouse interview, and immediately he agreed to it. Didn’t ask his attorney. I mean, this guy was up for murder, and he wanted to get his story out there. And I think what that tells me is he thought if he could get somebody on his side and get it out in the media, he could convince everybody that he was innocent. He had been doing it for so long, that I think he thought, “Why stop now?”

At this point, Hatley wasn’t as forthcoming as he was later in his writings. He denied murdering Susan Woods. He didn’t talk at all about Shannon Myers.

Sara Vanden Berge: Denying a murder, but very soft-spoken, kind of articulate. You know? But the one thing he kept trying to tell me is, “When the real story comes out, you’ll see that this wasn’t just me killing a girl.” He gave me the impression that it was going to be more of a “she died in a rough sex” sort of thing. And he was going with that from the very beginning. And I think he thought he was smarter than everybody.

Bryan Burrough: Wait, you said you thought he thought he was smarter than everybody?

Sara Vanden Berge: I think so.

Bryan Burrough: I’ve talked to people who knew him as a child, as a teenager, who say that.

Sara Vanden Berge: Oh, yeah. But he’d gotten away with it for so long.

And just like Temple after the news about Danny Corwin, Stephenville also had a hard time coming to grips with news that one of its “good boys” had been charged with murder. It was a conversation Don found himself having regularly. Many people just didn’t want to believe it. Starting with Susan Woods’s father, Joe Atkins.

Don Miller: He’s at the golf course. And I get Mr. Atkins. I said, “Mr. Atkins, come out here to the car. I need to talk to you.” So I get him in the car, and I said, “Look, Joe, I’ve got the arrest warrant for”—I mean—”I know who killed your daughter.” And he said, “Yeah. Michael Woods. You gotta put him in jail.” I said, “No sir, it wasn’t Michael. It’s Joseph Scott Hatley.” And he looked at me and he said, “What’d you say your name was?” And I said, “My name’s Lieutenant Miller.” He said, “No, no, you’re wrong. You’re wrong. It’s Michael Woods. It’s not Joseph Scott Hatley.” I said, “No, I’m telling you, it is.” And I said, “And I can prove it to you.”

And I called Roy—Roy Hayes. I don’t know him. I said, “Hey, Roy, it is Lieutenant Miller, Stephenville Police—I need to talk to you.” And he said, “What about?” And I said, “I need to talk to you about Susan Woods.” And Roy said, “Do I have to?” He said, “I really don’t want to talk to you.” I said, “Well, no, you don’t have to, but I think you want to hear what I’ve got to say.”

Remember, Roy Hayes had been through that long polygraph test, and still felt the sting of having been suspected.

Roy Hayes: And I’m sitting here thinking, “Oh my God, we’re going through this again. They’re going to wrongly charge someone else, just like they did me with this crime.”

Bryan Burrough: You hear the name “Scott Hatley” is about to be arrested. Was this totally out of the blue? Was there anything that you thought, “Well, maybe that time he said . . .”?

Roy Hayes: I could have been hit by lightning, it was that random.

Cindy Hayes: Yeah.

Roy Hayes: On a clear sky, on a clear day with no clouds, it is just that big a deal for me. Like I said, I’d never known Scott to ever lift a finger towards anybody in violence. And I’d played games with him, I’d played football with him, I’d been in school with him—we’d done backyard football, where it pretty much turns into a wrestling match, because who scored what?

Cindy Hayes: Yeah.

Roy Hayes: But I would’ve never thought it. But once that happened and they told us, me and Cindy instantly got on the phone and we called the Atkins. Because I knew the perception on this. And we told Ms. Atkins and we told Joe, “We are on Susan’s side. We don’t care if this is Cindy’s cousin or not—right’s right, wrong’s wrong. We are here to support your family, and we will do whatever it takes to clear this.”

But that support for Susan’s family felt like a betrayal to some members of Cindy’s family—who, after all, were Scott’s family too.

Cindy Hayes: It tore our family completely apart.

Roy Hayes: Yeah. It tore our family. Like I was saying, she was the matriarch. His mother was furious at us for working with the cops and supporting the Atkins family. Because she told us point-blank, “We need to circle the wagons. It is our family against the cops. It is the cops against Scott, and y’all two need to stay out of it.”

Cindy Hayes: “Y’all need to let the cops do their job.”

Roy Hayes: And we were pretty much told, towards the end, that we need to make our own family traditions up, and we need to go our own way. Because we just really weren’t wanted anymore.

For Hatley’s victims, though—the ones still alive—the news was not simply long overdue. It was cathartic. Around that time, Michael Woods had gone back to school.

Michael Woods: Well, I was in class, and I always kept my phone on because I needed to be available, and I got a call, and he says, “Michael, we’ve—we’ve arrested him.” And I took a break from class, went outside—hadn’t had a cigarette in a year—went outside, and my professor who came out with me gave me a cigarette. I needed a cigarette. I had a cigarette. Kind of cried a little bit, and it was just . . . it was surreal.

Bryan Burrough: Did you ever—had you given up on that? I mean, it’s easy to say, “I always knew they’d get him,” but twenty years is a f—ing long time.

Michael Woods: I was beginning to think maybe they would never find him. Yeah.

But there was one person, above all, whose life was going to change with this news. Shannon.

Shannon Myers: It was on Father’s Day weekend, is when he called me. And he goes, “Hey, we arrested Scott.” And it was just like, I just, I rejoiced, and I was like, “Yes, I can finally live.” And I called my kids, of course. They were still teenagers, and my son was ten at the time, and my daughter was thirteen. And I just—I held onto them, and I was like, “We’re gonna be okay.” And they were like, “Okay, Mom, you’re getting weird.” And it was—I could live again, you know?

But it wasn’t simply relief that Shannon felt at that point—not after Don asked to come interview her.

Shannon Myers: Well, he should’ve just talked to me over the phone, because I could talk to him over the phone. Now he’s wanting to come down? I—the happiness turned to anger, because I was like, “Oh, so now you’re wanting to listen to me. Now you want me to talk about this story? How dare you?”

Eventually, though, she did agree to meet. And as they spoke, Shannon realized that Don did believe her. She remembers he said it repeatedly, and she realized that’s what she really needed to hear. For the first time, she felt something like validation.

Today, Shannon goes by Shannon Myers Barrientos. She works for a school district in the Houston area. She’s been back to Stephenville a time or two, but she mostly stays away. There are some memories from her teenage years that Shannon says are just gone. And she’d like to keep it that way. Like the first time Scott assaulted her, in his apartment. There are moments, she says, she’s just blocked out.

Shannon Myers: But the second one, I always held onto it. And through the years, I often wondered, “Why? Why am I holding onto this? Why can’t I let it go like the other abuse?” And when Miller called me and told me that he needed to talk to me about Susan Woods, I sighed to myself, and I’m like, “This is why, Shannon. This is why.”

In the end, there was no showy trial, no dramatic perp walk, no teary confessions. When he was confronted by the physical evidence, Hatley quietly cut a deal to serve thirty years. As part of the deal, he agreed to give prosecutors information about one of his cellmates in the Stephenville jail. It wasn’t what some had hoped, but Susan’s parents wanted to avoid the attention that a trial would bring.

They sent him to Huntsville, where in time he claimed to have rediscovered the Lord. He wrote his manifesto. And then, in 2017, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. The cancer went into remission, and Hatley was released the following year, having served just over ten years.

He entered a halfway house in Midland, Texas. He found a job there repairing oil field trucks. But at the start of the pandemic, he was laid off. He moved into an RV park outside Abilene to be near his daughter, Amanda. He was sober, and things went well for a time. It didn’t last.

I spoke to Amanda, who told me she didn’t know for sure, but she thinks her father probably started drinking again. For months, she wouldn’t see him—then he’d reappear at her doorstep. She said they fell into having stupid arguments.

On Halloween 2021, Hatley told her his cancer had returned and spread to his spine. Six weeks later, his landlord found him dead on the floor of his trailer. He was 56.

Near the end of my conversation with Sara, we talked about what this story says about Stephenville.

Sara Vanden Berge: You know, I think Hatley was . . . He fooled a lot of people for a long time. But I think when I look back on it, what really bothers me—and it goes back to what you talked about earlier about the grand jury nobilling him for his assault on Shannon. She told them, “He told me that he killed somebody. He told me that he killed somebody.” And she told that to the police. And nothing was ever done.

In hindsight, Don told me his department should have pinpointed Hatley early on. After all, he’d been at a party with Susan Woods just a week before she died. But he says nobody they interviewed ever mentioned Hatley either.

The only thing he can see that would have made a difference is if the sheriff’s department had seriously looked at Shannon’s statement—that Hatley said he had killed before—and shared it with the police department. But even if the police had seen it, it’s not at all clear they would have taken it seriously.

Bryan Burrough: On the other hand, you and I have been both been around enough of these that you can imagine some deputy or sheriff or investigators saying, “Sure, sure, sure.” It was just big talk.

Sara Vanden Berge: Yeah, I think that’s right. And I think that she was obviously up against that. But gosh, you know, if they had just listened to her, how different things would’ve been.

There are probably people listening to this right now who think the worst of Stephenville, its police department, and maybe its people. But the fact is, this could have happened anywhere. People make mistakes, and so do overworked police and sheriff’s departments. It happens.

For me, what’s more difficult to forgive is the way much of Stephenville scapegoated Michael Woods and pretty much ignored Shannon Myers. They were both outsiders, people who came from far away.

You can’t really blame the town today. The town that sheltered Scott Hatley, blamed Michael Woods, and turned up its nose at Shannon Myers is long gone. Could something like this happen in today’s Stephenville? Me, I’d like to believe it couldn’t.

[crowd noise]

Early in the summer—in June, before the worst of the summer heat settles in—folks in Stephenville come out to the city park for the annual Moo-La festival. There’s music and dancing, a mechanical bull and carnival games. You can watch videos about the local dairy industry, if you like, and sample the official milk of the Dallas Cowboys.

The biggest crowds come for the mutton busting, to watch little cowboys and cowgirls cling to the back of running sheep.

[voices and crowd cheering]

And then, right around sunset—weather permitting—comes the main event. In a clearing away from the popcorn stands and the cornhole games, pilots climb into the baskets of hot-air balloons and fire up the burners. The balloons rise slowly, and the evening sky is filled with the glow of their colors. Above the tree line, they cruise along quietly.

From way up there, you can see how the town has grown. It’s not the same place that Susan Woods knew. But you can still see signs of the town that kept calling her back home. The old courthouse, and Jake and Dorothy’s Cafe. The sandpaper factory where Susan worked—it’s still there. The house where Susan lived, and where she died.

The house where Hatley grew up. The hospital where Shannon was treated. And out beyond the edge of town, of course, the little roadside park.

And then, further out, running through the trees and fields, in nearly every direction, are the same old roads that lead you out of town.