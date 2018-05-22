Former Dallas County sheriff Guadalupe “Lupe” Valdez, the daughter of Mexican migrant workers who grew up in San Antonio, secured the Democratic nomination to run for governor of Texas in an historic runoff election on Tuesday. Her victory over Houston businessman Andrew White was expected, and the odds of her defeating incumbent Governor Greg Abbott are considered huge, but she becomes the state’s first Latina and openly gay candidate to secure a major party nomination in Texas.

In a tighter-than-expected contest, Valdez was declared the winner when she secured 52.8 percent of the vote to White’s 47.2 percent with nearly 83 percent of the state’s 6,978 precincts tallied. Turnout on runoff day was low at 2.49 percent of the state’s 15,249,541 registered voters, despite a heavy voting presence during the March 6 primary. Valdez’s candidacy comes at a time when Democrats nationally are hoping to make a significant impact in the balance of power in Washington that would reflect discontent with President Donald Trump and when women, in particular, made major inroads on the ballot in Texas and elsewhere. History was also made in Georgia when Democrats there nominated Stacey Abrams as the first black woman in U.S. history to win a major party nomination for governor. The depth of the discontent in Washington has many hopeful that a “Blue Wave” will sweep into office nationally and potentially extend into deep red Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. But the hope among Texas Democrats is focused more on Beto O’Rourke, the congressman from El Paso, whose underdog campaign has gained surprising momentum—and funding—in his bid to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. O’Rourke and Cruz secured their party’s nomination outright on election day in March.

Initially, Valdez, who served four terms as sheriff, was viewed as an ideal candidate to oppose Abbott. Her heritage, her law enforcement background and her openly gay lifestyle were considered attributes that would ignite the Democratic base—particularly Hispanics—and provide Valdez a platform to challenge Abbott’s strong stance against illegal immigration, which is often characterized as anti-immigrant overall. Abbott and Valdez have been political rivals before. When Valdez was sheriff in Dallas County, she initially refused to honor requests by federal agents to hold undocumented prisoners and release them into the custody of immigration agents. Valdez would only honor so-called detainers if the inmate was charged with a violent crime. This position drew heavy criticism from Abbott, who leveraged the issue into a major piece of legislation last year, called Senate Bill 4, that prohibited what Abbott called sanctuary cities. The law provides for sanctions, including prison, for elected officials who refuse, like Valdez once did, to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Valdez had always argued that her position in the fight was more pragmatic than political, arguing that holding prisoners for federal authorities would only serve to fill her jails.

Initially, Texas Democratic officials had a hard time finding a candidate to take on Abbott and his massive $40 million war chest. But Valdez stepped forward, along with a crowded field of Democrats who all had low statewide name recognition among voters. White, her chief primary rival, was always noted for being the son of former Governor Mark White. But once Valdez stepped into the statewide arena, she immediately drew fire for what appeared to be her lack of public policy knowledge. Several daily newspapers and even LGBT political groups and Hispanic political groups ended up endorsing White and expressing concern that Valdez did not demonstrate an understanding of the complexities of statewide policy.

Abbott’s own actions—he declared Valdez the presumptive Democratic nominee weeks ago—suggest he has the candidate he wants in this election. The general election will be November 6.