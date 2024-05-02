Last week, it was announced that Texas Monthly was recognized by two prestigious entities: the Religion News Association and the Webby Awards.

The RNA awards ceremony took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 20. According to the organization’s website, “The Religion News Association has been the premier professional association for people who report on religion in the news media. Our mission is to equip journalists throughout the world with the tools and resources they need to cover religion with balance, accuracy and insight.” At the awards, Texas Monthly‘s deputy editor of digital, Sandi Villarreal, won first place in the RNA’s Multimedia: Analysis category, for “The Biblical Womanhood of Angela Paxton,” which was published online in September 2023.

On April 23, Texas Monthly Studio‘s The Official Love & Death Podcast won both the Webby Award and the People’s Voice award for Best Partnership or Collaboration in the podcast category. The awards will be celebrated live at an awards show on Monday, May 13.