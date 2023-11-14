It’s hard to know what makes more of a splash in a photo: the jewelry by Austin-based designer Nina Berenato or the women who wear it. The Lioness Mask or Beyoncé. The XL Sewing Needle Earring or Megan Thee Stallion. The Lip to Chin Cuff or Angelina Jolie. Berenato’s work redefines what jewelry can be. Why confine it to the ear, finger, or neck? Why not wear a thin strip of gold shaped to contour the nose, lips, and chin?

And it started so traditionally. In 2010, Berenato moved to New York with a degree in fashion from the University of Missouri and landed an apprenticeship with Brooklyn artist Elizabeth Thompson. The jeweler took Berenato under her wing and introduced her to metalwork. Five years later, Berenato relocated to Austin with her own budding jewelry business. The move was primarily strategic—she’d researched the fastest-growing cities in the country with the fewest jewelry stores—but it also proved to be a creative reset. She found her voice in her new hometown.

Berenato’s geometric designs were the basis of her first collections, which she sold out of a renovated 1959 Airstream Bambi trailer on Barton Springs Road and in other areas around town. Her pieces evolved with the tastes and feedback of her customers.

“People would come and tell me, ‘Oh my god, this ear cuff makes me feel so powerful. It gives me the courage to speak up for myself,’ ” she recalls. “I felt much more purposeful.”

Her recent work draws from strong female figures in folklore and mythology; she incorporates the feminine form into designs including the Goddess Necklace, which features a sculpted pendant of a woman with sun rays carved into her chest.

Berenato moved into Austin’s upscale Domain Northside in 2018. As her reputation grew and celebrities began wearing her pieces, she opened a second store, in Dallas’s West Village, in 2022. She also has a bracelet bar inside Forth & Nomad, a clothing boutique in Houston. Across each of these operations, she employs an all-female team—a decision central to her mission to create a jewelry brand that empowers women through its designs and actions.

Berenato plans to expand to other cities, but she’s taking things slowly. “I can see different routes we could take, but sometimes I have to pull myself back and say: not at the cost of the jewelry, of the designs, or of what truly makes me happy, which is creating.”

Nina Berenato at her store and workspace at Domain Northside, in Austin. She has another location, in Dallas’s West Village, and is also found inside the Forth & Nomad boutique, in Houston. Photograph by Jeff Wilson A newly completed Goddess Necklace, part of the Inferno Collection, which is inspired by mythology. It retails for $130. Photograph by Jeff Wilson Tools at Berenato’s Domain Northside workshop. She first learned metalwork as an apprentice in New York. Photograph by Jeff Wilson The Spectrum Earring in a silicone mold. When singer Alicia Keys wore this design in 2018, Berenato wrote on Instagram, “I can die happy now.” Photograph by Jeff Wilson Berenato solders a Horizon Cuff. The design of the $275 adjustable bracelet takes is inspired by an ancient doorway, often a feminine symbol representing the womb. Photograph by Jeff Wilson An assortment of Nina Berenato rings on display in her Austin showroom. Photograph by Jeff Wilson Part of her Destiny collection, the Shooting Star Hand Chain contains three star charms linked to an oval chain. Photograph by Jeff Wilson Berenato opened her showroom at Domain Northside in 2018, several years after launching her business in a renovated 1959 Airstream Bambi trailer. Photograph by Jeff Wilson Berenato sports her Horizon Cuff. Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Three More Handcrafted Jewelry Lines

El Paso

Sara Beltrán, a native of the Texas border city, is so inspired by her travels that she incorporates them physically into the designs for her fine-jewelry line, Dezso. Previous collections mix precious metals with fossilized coral, seashells, and shark teeth sourced on the beaches of Mexico, along with hand-carved stones from Jaipur, India. The resulting pieces feel personal and romantic, fitting for a brand whose name has its roots in the Latin word for “desire.”

Austin

The jewelry designer first took off on TikTok, where she built a following by sharing the process behind her wirework. Her handmade earrings are endlessly customizable and share some of the same sense of playfulness and whimsy that’s allowed her older brother, Daniel Roseberry, to shine as artistic director of Maison Schiaparelli, the haute couture house based in Paris.

Dallas

Highland Park native Madison Isner’s work is a blend of classic Dallas style with a rustic cowboy bent—she makes her pieces in Texas as well as on her family ranch in Buffalo, Wyoming, where she sometimes tends to the cattle. Her collections range from simple layering necklaces to bolo ties and gold cuffs hammered and forged by hand in the ranch’s workshop.