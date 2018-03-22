Style & Design

The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

Art dealer Arturo Palacios relishes the creative environment at this 1920s apartment building—especially its romantic courtyard.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Issue
April 2018
Share
Notes

Photographs by Jeff Wilson

Arthur Palacios in Isabella Court
This article originally appeared in the April 2018 issue with the headline “La Vie Bohème.”

Since it opened in 1929, Isabella Court, a three-story Spanish Colonial Revival apartment and retail complex in Midtown, has been a haven for artists, musicians, and other creative types. The building’s bohemian energy emanates from the Old World–style courtyard, a gathering place for residents to enjoy cocktails and conversation. Art dealer Arturo Palacios moved in eight years ago and opened Art Palace on the ground floor. The gallery closed recently, but Palacios, who is starting a new art venture, is staying put. “Living at Isabella Court is a daily reminder of the power of great architecture,” he says. “There is a creative spirit to this place that we all want to be good stewards of.”

Arturo Palacios was a fixture on the Austin arts scene with his Art Palace gallery, which he relocated to Houston, to the ground floor of Isabella Court, in 2010. Palacios, who moved into a top-floor corner apartment, recently closed the gallery to focus on his new venture, which blends a "commercial gallery, independent curating, and art consulting."

View Slideshow 6 Photos

In addition to retail space on the ground floor, Isabella Court has fifteen apartments.

View Slideshow 6 Photos

With its peeling stucco walls and wrought iron features, Isabella Court is the last remaining Spanish Colonial Revival building in the area.

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Balconies add to the communal experience that has drawn creative types to Isabella Court for decades.

View Slideshow 6 Photos

The Spanish Colonial architecture and special touches throughout the property give it a European feel.

View Slideshow 6 Photos

Succulents and other potted plants fill the courtyard, the site of many impromptu gatherings.

View Slideshow 6 Photos

The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

Arturo Palacios was a fixture on the Austin arts scene with his Art Palace gallery, which he relocated to Houston, to the ground floor of Isabella Court, in 2010. Palacios, who moved into a top-floor corner apartment, recently closed the gallery to focus on his new venture, which blends a "commercial gallery, independent curating, and art consulting."

In addition to retail space on the ground floor, Isabella Court has fifteen apartments.

With its peeling stucco walls and wrought iron features, Isabella Court is the last remaining Spanish Colonial Revival building in the area.

Balconies add to the communal experience that has drawn creative types to Isabella Court for decades.

The Spanish Colonial architecture and special touches throughout the property give it a European feel.

Succulents and other potted plants fill the courtyard, the site of many impromptu gatherings.

Trending

  1. Attorney General Ken Paxton Spread False Information on Austin Bombings

    March 21, 2018 By R.G. Ratcliffe

  2. Cruz And Cornyn Co-Sponsored Bill That Allows Your Web Browsing History to be Sold Without Consent

    March 27, 2017 By Leif Reigstad

  3. Everything We Know—And Don’t Know—About the Austin Bombings

    March 19, 2018 By Dan Solomon

Share
Tags: Architecture, art palace, arturo palacios, houston, isabella court

Comments

Recommended

01
Julep
Alba Huerta Celebrates the South in New Cocktail Book

By Jessica Dupuy

02
Feeder Road
Talk Like a Texan: The Story Behind the Houstonian “Feeder Road”

By John Nova Lomax

03
Texas pronunciation linguistics prepositions
Talk Like a Texan: How Texans Use “Down,” “Out,” “Over,” and “Up”

By John Nova Lomax

04
Houston HQ2
How Houston Lost Amazon’s HQ2

By Michael Hardy

05
The Adolphus
The Historic Adolphus Gets a Major Overhaul

By Jean Scheidnes

06
Ellsworth Kelly Austin
Unveiling Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’

By Michael Agresta

07
Merry and Bright in Houston’s River Oaks

By Hunter Klaus and Stephen Tucker Paulsen

08
Five Finds
Five Finds: ‘Black Panther’ Wrap, a Dream Home Near Big Bend, and More

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
A. GRUPPO Architects transformed the Laman Residence into dual towers for an art studio and gallery.
Retired Couple Goes Modern in San Marcos

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Houston rodeo
The Houston Rodeo Style Roundup

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Five Finds
Five Finds: Art in the family, a new boutique in East Austin, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Weird Austin Homes
A First Look at Austin’s Weirdest Homes

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

‘A Nice Kid From a Great Family’

By dan solomon

Who Was Mark Conditt? Here’s What We Know About the Austin Bombing Suspect

By Abby Johnston

Ten Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

By Lauren Smith Ford

North Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

South & Central Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

East Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

West Texas Hikes That Will Take You to Another World

By Dan Oko

The Top 30 Texas Wines for Spring

By Jessica Dupuy

Barbecue Takes Off at Bush Airport

By Daniel Vaughn

The Battle of the Blue Cat Café

By Michael Hardy

Hip to Be Square in Georgetown

By Lauren Smith Ford

Texas Monthly