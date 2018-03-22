The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

This article originally appeared in the April 2018 issue with the headline “La Vie Bohème.”

Since it opened in 1929, Isabella Court, a three-story Spanish Colonial Revival apartment and retail complex in Midtown, has been a haven for artists, musicians, and other creative types. The building’s bohemian energy emanates from the Old World–style courtyard, a gathering place for residents to enjoy cocktails and conversation. Art dealer Arturo Palacios moved in eight years ago and opened Art Palace on the ground floor. The gallery closed recently, but Palacios, who is starting a new art venture, is staying put. “Living at Isabella Court is a daily reminder of the power of great architecture,” he says. “There is a creative spirit to this place that we all want to be good stewards of.”