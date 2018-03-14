Style & Design

Retired Couple Goes Modern in San Marcos

The artists and former Texas State professors completely overhaul their home of 30 years, adding a studio and gallery for their work.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Date
Mar 14, 2018
Share
Notes
A. GRUPPO Architects transformed the Laman Residence into dual towers for an art studio and gallery.
A. GRUPPO Architects transformed the Laman Residence into dual towers for an art studio and gallery.

Dror Baldinger

In addition to being husband and wife, Jene and Jean Laman are creative collaborators. They spent almost 40 years teaching together at Texas State University, he in the interior design department, and she in fiber arts. Their first retirement project? Transforming the modest 1970s-era ranch-style home they inhabited in San Marcos for three decades into a modern marvel, complete with an ever-changing gallery and shared studio.

They enlisted the help of architects Andrew Nance and Thad Reeves of A. Gruppo Architects for a radical transformation set among a canopy of live oak and cedar elm trees on a one-acre lot. The architects brought the couple’s keen design point of view to life from magazine clippings, museum pamphlets, and inspiration photographs the Lamans collected for years, waiting for the right time to remodel and add on to their compact, 1,800-square-foot home.

“We were looking forward to retirement, but we knew that we weren’t going to sit around and that we needed a challenge,” Jene says. “Ordinarily they say it’s a test on a marriage whenever you build a house together, but we just love working together.” Take a tour of the stunning result of their dream home that was decades in the making.

Jean and Jene Laman in the courtyard of their home. During their 30 years of living on the property, they created "outdoor rooms" with sculpture courts and gardens all around. Jean, who just celebrated her 89th birthday, continues to work in the garden daily.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

After working in banking for eighteen years in Dallas, Jene took the money he had saved up and decided to study his true passion, interior design. It was in art school at North Texas University in Denton where he met Jean. "I figured if I didn't quit banking then, I would never do it," he says. "I never looked back on that decision."

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The couple work together in the studio. Both are regular exhibiting artists in galleries across the state, with Jean painting and Jene making collages and sculptures.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The studio doubles as an extra bedroom when their children and grandchildren visit.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The two towers feature gambrel roofs and house the addition of a gallery, painting studio, library, and new master suite.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

Jean found this secretary that's now in the foyer in Houston. "I love the contrast between antique and contemporary pieces. Our taste leans eclectic, and the design is ever-changing," Jene says.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

Black slate tiles on the floor contrast with the white walls in the living room, which features pieces from around the world, including an apothecary armoire from China, a carved duck from Australia, and a painting by the couple's Dallas artist friend Zanne Hochberg.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The entire project included a renovation of the 1,800-square-foot home as well as 2,100-square-foot addition.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

Jene is what architect Andrew Nance calls the "master curator" of the house, as he is constantly rearranging and reimagining areas of the home, like this installation of books along the staircase.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The library houses the couple's extensive collection of architecture and art books. The new library is on the second floor and looks out onto the trees. It's one of the couple's favorite rooms in the home.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The Lamans thought of everything, including specific lighting strategies to showcase their art. In the gallery, skylights project pools of light that change how their art in the gallery looks throughout the day.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The white flat-front cabinets set under the stairs are used for storage and a bathroom in the gallery. Jean found plans for stained glass windows sketched with black marker drawings on craft paper in an antiques store, and he tacked them to the wall as wallpaper that hangs in the bathroom (seen through the open door).

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

A bridge between the two structures connects the towers.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The painting that hangs in the master bedroom is part of Jean's series on chairs. The master bed and bath open directly into a secluded Zen garden.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The master suite of the home was reconfigured with the addition of a new bathing and dressing room. Framed views showcase the outdoor rooms.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

"I love tongue-in-cheek moments in design," Jene says. Here, doors cut off from an antique armoire serve as doors for their shared walk-in closet in a nod to "Chronicles of Narnia."

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

Architect Andrew Nance met Jene while teaching at Texas State University. On collaborating with the couple, he says: "Anyone who knows Mrs. Laman (Jean) would laugh if I said anything beyond, 'She told us what to do ... and we did it.' In all seriousness, it was a welcome challenge to work with the Lamans. Their keen eye toward design meant that every element was discussed at length as to its role in the overall composition throughout the project."

Photography by Dror Baldinger

View Slideshow 18 Photos

The Laman home before the renovation started.

Photography Courtesy of A.GRUPPO architects

View Slideshow 18 Photos

Retired Couple Goes Modern in San Marcos

Jean and Jene Laman in the courtyard of their home. During their 30 years of living on the property, they created "outdoor rooms" with sculpture courts and gardens all around. Jean, who just celebrated her 89th birthday, continues to work in the garden daily.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

After working in banking for eighteen years in Dallas, Jene took the money he had saved up and decided to study his true passion, interior design. It was in art school at North Texas University in Denton where he met Jean. "I figured if I didn't quit banking then, I would never do it," he says. "I never looked back on that decision."

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The couple work together in the studio. Both are regular exhibiting artists in galleries across the state, with Jean painting and Jene making collages and sculptures.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The studio doubles as an extra bedroom when their children and grandchildren visit.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The two towers feature gambrel roofs and house the addition of a gallery, painting studio, library, and new master suite.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

Jean found this secretary that's now in the foyer in Houston. "I love the contrast between antique and contemporary pieces. Our taste leans eclectic, and the design is ever-changing," Jene says.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

Black slate tiles on the floor contrast with the white walls in the living room, which features pieces from around the world, including an apothecary armoire from China, a carved duck from Australia, and a painting by the couple's Dallas artist friend Zanne Hochberg.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The entire project included a renovation of the 1,800-square-foot home as well as 2,100-square-foot addition.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

Jene is what architect Andrew Nance calls the "master curator" of the house, as he is constantly rearranging and reimagining areas of the home, like this installation of books along the staircase.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The library houses the couple's extensive collection of architecture and art books. The new library is on the second floor and looks out onto the trees. It's one of the couple's favorite rooms in the home.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The Lamans thought of everything, including specific lighting strategies to showcase their art. In the gallery, skylights project pools of light that change how their art in the gallery looks throughout the day.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The white flat-front cabinets set under the stairs are used for storage and a bathroom in the gallery. Jean found plans for stained glass windows sketched with black marker drawings on craft paper in an antiques store, and he tacked them to the wall as wallpaper that hangs in the bathroom (seen through the open door).

Photography by Dror Baldinger

A bridge between the two structures connects the towers.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The painting that hangs in the master bedroom is part of Jean's series on chairs. The master bed and bath open directly into a secluded Zen garden.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The master suite of the home was reconfigured with the addition of a new bathing and dressing room. Framed views showcase the outdoor rooms.

Photography by Dror Baldinger

"I love tongue-in-cheek moments in design," Jene says. Here, doors cut off from an antique armoire serve as doors for their shared walk-in closet in a nod to "Chronicles of Narnia."

Photography by Dror Baldinger

Architect Andrew Nance met Jene while teaching at Texas State University. On collaborating with the couple, he says: "Anyone who knows Mrs. Laman (Jean) would laugh if I said anything beyond, 'She told us what to do ... and we did it.' In all seriousness, it was a welcome challenge to work with the Lamans. Their keen eye toward design meant that every element was discussed at length as to its role in the overall composition throughout the project."

Photography by Dror Baldinger

The Laman home before the renovation started.

Photography Courtesy of A.GRUPPO architects

Trending

  1. The List: The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas

    May 22, 2017 By Texas Monthly

  2. Who Was Jack Ruby?

    November 1, 1975 By Gary Cartwright

  3. Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

    March 8, 2018 By dan solomon

Share
Tags: Style, jean laman, jene laman, san marcos, spaces

Comments

Recommended

01
Weird Austin Homes
A First Look at Austin’s Weirdest Homes

By Lauren Smith Ford

02
El Paso mountain home
A Family’s Dream Mountain Home in El Paso

By Lauren Smith Ford

03
Elgin loft
An Artist’s Loft in Historic Downtown Elgin

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
Welcome To Internet Fame, Texas State’s Barbie Jeep Lady

By Dan Solomon

05
Houston rodeo
The Houston Rodeo Style Roundup

By Lauren Smith Ford

06
Five Finds
Five Finds: Art in the family, a new boutique in East Austin, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

07
La Bergerie
Five Finds: A San Antonian’s glamorous life, an Austin art show, and more

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Melba and Ted Whatley's home library in Austin
A Home Library Built for 10,000 (Or So) Books

By Lauren Smith Ford

09
A Dallas Lawyer Hopes to Save the Sari

By Jean Scheidnes

10
Five Finds: Design, Style, and Travel Highlights

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Cottage Industry: Katie Kime Turns Bungalow into a Colorful Office

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Shopping Across Texas: My 10 Favorites of 2017

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

Abhi the Nomad Wants to Settle Down

By Dan Solomon

Retired Couple Goes Modern in San Marcos

By Lauren Smith Ford

James Beard Foundation Showers Some Love on Texas

By Patricia Sharpe

Appeals Court Upholds State ‘Show Me Your Papers’ Law

By R.G. Ratcliffe

In SXSW Panel on Sanctuary Cities, Reexamining Use of Technology Is a Must

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Ready Player One’ References the Movie Greats But Isn’t One of Them

By Dan Solomon

Texan Rex Tillerson’s Stormy Tenure As Secretary of State Is Over

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Texas Takes Over March Madness

By Leif Reigstad

Democrats Argue Victory and Values in Facebook Fight Over White, Valdez

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Where to Get Your Menil Fix While It’s Closed

By Michael Hardy

Austin Police Issue Warning After Three Explosive Packages Detonate in Ten Days, Killing Two

By Leif Reigstad

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

Texas Monthly