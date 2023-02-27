In Texas, festival fashion in the fall means fringe, hats, and sparkle. But in the spring, during the two weeks in March when South by Southwest (SXSW) takes over Austin, fashion coalesces around one must-have accessory: the coveted festival lanyard and badge.

As for what else to wear at this year’s SXSW, be nimble, as temperatures can go haywire in the Texas spring. Pack a hoodie for chilly conference rooms and to blend in with the tech bro masses. Two accessories that will certainly come in handy: sunglasses and comfy shoes, all the better for stomping around downtown Austin. Plus, don’t forget a big ol’ bag or backpack to cart around the plethora of branded water bottles and other sundries given out as freebies from panel to panel.

Once you’ve prepped your fit, you’re ready to hit the fest. Should you be so lucky as to garner invitations, exclusive parties hosted by the likes of Kendra Scott await. But there are plenty of public happenings, too. Below is the must-see event roster for the fashion-conscious, featuring style stars and industry innovations. We’ll continue to update this list as more events get announced.

Miranda Kerr on Building a Business That Inspires (3/10, 4–5 p.m.)

Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr created beauty brand KORA Organics in 2009, before the phrase “clean beauty” was a buzzword. In a talk at the Austin Convention Center, Kerr will discuss the path to founding her global brand. In the evening, at a private event, the entrepreneur will celebrate both her fortieth birthday and the launch of a new KORA Organics retinol serum.

The Wear House (3/11 & 3/12, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Fashion media outlets Women’s Wear Daily, Beauty Inc, and Footwear News host this day-long activation featuring speakers from the beauty, wellness, and fashion industries in conversation about the ways all things tech—AR, VR, AI, and the metaverse—will impact their businesses. Located at 800 Congress downtown, the Wear House doubles as a convenient and stylish pit stop between panels.

Popular Videos Previous Next more

From Fashion to Fork (3/11, 4–5 p.m.)

Is it possible that the food we eat is impacted by the clothes we wear? In this “extremely visual” session, trend-forecasting consultant Dr. Morgaine Gaye argues that fads big and small—and across various aspects of culture—affect how we live, what we wear, and, ultimately, what we eat. In addition to outlining present-day tastes, Gaye will also forecast future trends related to how we “live our life, share our food and create meaning.”

Keynote: A Conversation About the Future of Business with Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert and Katie Couric (3/12, 1–2 p.m.)

Ryan Gellert, CEO of outdoor clothing and gear company Patagonia, gives Tuesday’s keynote speech. Last year, the company’s founder Yvon Chouinard announced that he and his family would be giving away all future profits to fight climate change. As the top global officer, Gellert, himself a mountaineer and snowboarder, must navigate the business directive. In conversation with Katie Couric, the CEO will discuss what the future of his business holds now that “Earth is [the] only shareholder.”

Pioneering The Future of Textiles (3/14, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.)

The textiles used to make present-day clothing are often manufactured overseas, requiring expensive and carbon-costly shipments around the globe. The textiles of the future—those created by 3D knitting—may reduce that carbon footprint while also creating new uses within the automotive, furniture, and design industries. In this session, representatives from various sectors of the textile market discuss how 3D might revolutionize their industry and protect the planet in the process.