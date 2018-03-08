The New York resident flew to Austin to celebrate LBJ-style.
lbj
Most of it was pretty lackluster, but there were a few interesting tidbits.
Now it’s Woody Harrelson’s turn to play our thirty-sixth president on-screen. Why can’t we get enough of a man once regarded as utterly devoid of glamour?
As five new books make clear, our thirty-sixth president refuses to be consigned to the dustbin of history.
The Golden Globe-nominated film about the Civil Rights Movement is the subject of some unexpected controversy regarding its depiction of the relationship between Martin Luther King and President Lyndon Johnson.
At his keynote speech at the Civil Rights Summit, the President honored LBJ's legacy on civil rights--but implied that he would try to advance it by other means.
A key member of LBJ's administration tells the inside story behind Johnson's decision not to run in 1968.
A look back at the career of one of Texas's most remarkable politicians.
A civil rights summit in Austin celebrates the true legacy of the Johnson administration.
Only 29 percent of Texans would support Perry for a fourth full term.