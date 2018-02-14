mark cuban
Cuban Revolution

Mar 20, 2017 By Skip Hollandsworth

He’s a billionaire. He says whatever is on his mind. He thinks he can run the country. No, it’s not Trump we’re talking about. Could Mark Cuban be our next president?
The Full Nowitzki

Jun 11, 2015 By Paul Knight

In a new documentary, the Dallas Mavericks’ legendary power forward lets down his guard.
Texas Business Report: Cuban’s Insider Trading Crisis

Oct 4, 2013 By Rob Heidrick

Cuban Confidential Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank panelist Mark Cuban is back in court this week to defend himself against a federal insider-trading lawsuit that has spanned nearly a decade. The Securities and Exchange Commission claims Cuban “broke a promise of confidentiality and traded on private information that gave him an advantage…

