Texas Book Festival 2019

Come Saturday morning, the grounds of the Capitol in downtown Austin will be given over to the 24th edition of the Texas Book Festival, the annual gathering of writers, publishing industry professionals, and, especially, book lovers of every age. The weekend-long festival, which was co-founded by former First Lady Laura Bush and the late Austin community activist and philanthropist Mary Margaret Farabee, will bring hundreds of authors together for readings, interviews, and panel appearances, all of which are open to the public. (Some events are very popular, and seating is not guaranteed.) To help Texas Monthly readers gear up, we’ve put together a collection of nearly three dozen TM stories—some old, some new—about Texas authors attending the festival, from old favorites like Stephen Harrigan to new stars like Ire’ne Lara Silva. There’s a lot to discover at the Capitol this weekend, so start making your plans now.
Holly George-Warren's biography of the Port Arthur singer covers the drugs and excess, of course. But it also uncovers the hard-working professional hidden behind all the live-hard-die-fast trappings.
The Edinburg author's latest poetry collection forges strength from a childhood filled with pain.
In his second science fiction novel, the Austin writer envisions a dystopia ruled by Space City lawyers.
The Houston sisters turned Los Angeles neighbors talk about writing, Texas, and their father’s famous potato recipe.
The filmmaker turned novelist revisits the city of his youth, in all its pain and glory.
In his first fiction collection, Bryan Washington evokes a Houston that’s in Texas but not entirely of Texas.
Fifty years after man walked on the Moon, mankind is still stranded on Earth. That’s not the way it was supposed to be.
Quanah Parker, Stonewall Jackson . . . and Hal Mumme?! Why S.C. Gwynne took a break from historical epics to tell the story of the Texas coach who changed football.
Fernando A. Flores’s debut novel, ’Tears of the Trufflepig,’ is an exhilarating borderland dystopia.
“Over her short life, Janis [Joplin] perfected an image of being this blues mamma, this wild woman who just lets the emotions roll over her, who sings what she feels, but I realized there is this other part of her that people don’t know.”
On this week’s National Podcast of Texas, author Lara Prescott on ’The Secrets We Kept,’ a novel about a real-life CIA plot to publish ’Doctor Zhivago.’
Texas is at risk of a measles outbreak, yet few have blamed the state’s anti-vaccine movement. Enter Peter Hotez, an affable scientist who decided he’d had enough.
A new biography of ’The Tyler Rose’ demonstrates that the legendary running back’s insistence that he wasn’t a transformative racial figure was too modest by half.
The Austin author traces the history of the movie that changed his life.
The Austin author on his fascination with H.L. Hunt, his inability to hate Santa Anna, and how he met the challenges of writing a history of Texas for the twenty-first century.
In her groundbreaking new book, Monica Muñoz Martinez uncovers the legacy of a brutal past.
The award-winning writer and UT professor talks about her new novel, 'Bowlaway,' and how teaching and Texas have affected her work.
The Austin pitmaster spills seemingly all the secrets to making his phenomenal brisket in a new video series.
For years, the great folklorist convinced many scholars and activists that the vaunted “Texas Man of Letters” was an anti-Mexican racist. Maybe it’s time to reconsider that judgment—as Paredes himself eventually did.
How the kindest, gentlest family man in Nacogdoches began writing some of the creepiest, grisliest fiction in the country.
A new book celebrates a pair of well-established African American and Latino communities that are disappearing from Texas's fastest-growing city.
The coffee table book ‘Marfa Gardens’ proves that there’s more to desert flora than cactus and agave.
In 'Savage Appetites' the Marfa journalist tries to understand her—and other women's—obsession with violent criminal acts.
'A Cosmology of Monsters' brings the haunted house novel to the Texas suburbs.
The author of "The Years That Matter Most" spent a lot of time at UT-Austin—where he saw reason for hope.
“When she was writing this memoir and was asking me certain questions, I was like, ‘Chiiild … good luck!’ Because I make my stuff up for this very reason. I don’t want to tell the truth.”
In Texas Monthly writer-at-large Oscar Cásares’s forthcoming novel, a retired high school teacher in Brownsville is reluctantly pulled into the world of human trafficking. Read Story
On our latest podcast, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development offers a warning about the rise of the anti-vaccine movement and Texas’s risk of a measles outbreak.
On this week’s National Podcast of Texas, the author of ’Whisper Network’ discusses workplace harassment and using fiction to effect change.
The historian and author on how we reassess past presidencies and when he believes we’ll have enough perspective to begin judging Trump's.
On this week’s National Podcast of Texas, a conversation with the Plano-raised writer whose debut story collection, ’Black Light,’ has garnered rave reviews.