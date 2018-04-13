As told to Tom Foster.

Graham Weston: In about 2011, I received an email that changed my life. Rackspace had acquired a company based in Virginia, and we required the founders to move here. Two of them did, but the third refused. He explained that San Antonio didn’t have a tech community, didn’t have a software developer community. There was nowhere he could walk his dog, go for a jog. It just didn’t have the things that he wanted out of a city. I had just had dinner with then-mayor Julián Castro, so I forwarded that email to him. I said at the top, “This is the city that we must build.”

Kit Goldsbury: I’ve walked through Geekdom [Weston’s co-working space, in a historic building downtown] several times now, and it’s wonderful that you’re doing it in an area that has been derelict for a long time.

If there’s a city of opportunity in Texas, it’s San Antonio.

GW: We’re trying to build a tech district there. For years I watched people leave Rackspace and have to move to another city to get a job. We need to have opportunities for them.

KG: I think we’ve gotten away from what we used to be, a city with a lot of plazas. So what we’ve tried to do at Pearl [Goldsbury’s dining and cultural complex built on the grounds of a historic brewery] is bring the plazas back.

GW: It’s an old style of development that was lost as the suburbs became powerful. The question is, how do we create a city that is good enough for folks who grow up here to come home to? I remember three or four years ago my son, who was a freshman at A&M—he and I had coffee right over there, at Local Coffee, and it was the very, very, very first time he thought he might come back.

KG: But you can’t attract just one group; it doesn’t work. Come to the farmers’ market here and you’ll see a pretty mixed group. Last year we did a posada here for the first time, and we did the Day of the Dead. It drew everyone you can think of.

GW: San Antonio, unlike a lot of cities, is really comfortable with its biculturalism, and that has to be the starting point for anything. If there’s a city of opportunity in Texas, it’s San Antonio. There aren’t many times in a generation when you can actually build a city. It’s becoming one of the country’s really great cities right now. Something is happening. It’s definitely happening.

More from this collection

San Antonio at 300

From billionaire Kit Goldsbury to artist Ana Fernandez to former NBA All-Star Tim Duncan, seventeen San Antonians reveal why their historic city may be the most interesting place in America right now. Read more.