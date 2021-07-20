For nearly fifty years, Texas Monthly’s award-winning coverage has chronicled the booms and busts of the immense and wildly diverse state we call home. Now more than ever, all eyes are on Texas as some of the nation’s biggest political, economic, and cultural issues play out amid our fast-growing and changing population. Which is why we are thrilled to announce the publication, this November, of Being Texan: Essays, Recipes, and Advice for the Lone Star Way of Life, the first of four books that Texas Monthly will be publishing with Harper Wave, a division of HarperCollins.

In Being Texan, the editors of Texas Monthly have assembled a stunning—and surprising—anthology that explores what it means to be Texan from a diverse array of perspectives. Essays, recipes, and advice from an all-star list of contributors celebrate the arts, food, landscapes, and traditions of Texas—and go way beyond the cowboy cliché. Highlights include:

● Odes to Houston’s resilience, El Paso’s borderland culture, and the ghosts of old San Antonio

● The nearly religious rituals that play out Friday nights on the football field

● The evolution of Juneteenth and the myths of Texas history

● Fascinating tales of Texas style—from Marfa to Neiman Marcus

● Meditations on Texas cultural icons including Willie Nelson, Selena, Lonesome Dove, and the Dallas TV series

● Tributes to strong Texas women and memorable misadventures in the Capitol

● Plus: secrets of great barbecue and tacos; perfect slow-cooker queso; a love letter to honky-tonks; and the deeper meaning of wildflowers

Being Texan will go on sale in November, but is available for preorder now at Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Bookshop.org, Amazon, and IndieBound.