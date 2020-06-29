First Look: Austin’s Most Anticipated Grand Hotel

Surrounded by a stone wall, the historic Commodore Perry mansion and gardens, along Waller Creek and across from the 121-year-old Hancock Golf Course, have the ambience of a countryside retreat, but the property is right there on busy Red River and Forty-first streets—if you live in Austin, you’ve probably driven past it many times.

The 10,800-square-foot Italianate manor, built in 1928, originally served as the country home for “Commodore” Edgar and Lutie Perry, who loved to entertain in true Roaring Twenties style. Though his nickname suggests otherwise, Edgar wasn’t a naval officer. Instead, he was a businessman and real estate developer. (His friends dubbed him the “commodore” when a flood carried his boat away on Lake Austin.) The Perrys later sold the estate, which, starting with St. Mary’s Academy, in 1947, became home to a succession of schools. Today, the urban oasis begins a new chapter as an upscale boutique hotel operated by California-based hospitality group Auberge Resorts Collection, known for high-end properties in locales such as Napa Valley, the Greek islands, and Fiji.

The original mansion has been brought back to life, and once again sets the scene for a roaring good time thanks to interior designer Ken Fulk, who also outfitted the property’s new Inn, a three-story courtyard-style building with 42 guest rooms and 7 terrace suites. Join us below on an exclusive, virtual tour of the resort’s idyllic grounds (BYO champagne coupe optional).