Where to Get Your Menil Fix While It’s Closed

For the next few months at least, visitors to Houston won’t be able to visit the crown jewel of the city’s cultural scene. On February 26, the Menil Collection’s main gallery temporarily closed to allow work crews to replace the museum’s flooring, enhance the interior and exterior lighting, and update the thirty-year-old building’s fire detection system. Although an exact date hasn’t been announced, museum officials expect the Menil to reopen to the public sometime this fall.

During the repairs, the Menil’s other public buildings—the Cy Twombly Gallery, the Rothko Chapel, the Byzantine Fresco Chapel, the Dan Flavin installation at Richmond Hall, the Menil Bookstore, and Bistro Menil—will remain open. It was originally thought that the new, $40 million Menil Drawing Institute building would also be open to visitors, but construction issues have delayed its debut until later this year.

Since first opening in 1987, the Menil Collection has attracted art lovers from around the world to its verdant campus in the city’s Montrose neighborhood. The closure of its Renzo Piano-designed main building leaves a major hole in the cultural fabric of the country’s fourth-largest city.

Fortunately, the Bayou City has come a long way since French expats Dominique and John de Menil arrived here in the 1940s. Back then, the Museum of Fine Arts was the only game in town. “When I came here to Houston, I felt a vacuum,” Dominique would later say. (The quote comes from a forthcoming joint biography of John and Dominique by William Middleton, to be published later this month by Knopf.)

Thanks in no small part to the untiring efforts of the de Menils, Houston is no longer an artistic vacuum. To make the (temporary) loss of the Menil Collection more bearable, Texas Monthly has compiled a guide to five Houston museums and galleries where the Menil spirit can still be felt. And like the Menil Collection, they’re all free to the public.

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Founded in 1948, not long after the de Menils moved to Houston, this museum immediately became Houston’s epicenter of cutting-edge contemporary art, with daring exhibitions devoted to Joan Miró, Alexander Calder, Max Ernst, and Mark Rothko. In 1972 it moved into its permanent location, an iconic stainless steel building designed by Gunnar Birkerts across the street from the Museum of Fine Arts. The museum’s curators continue to push the envelope with challenging shows like the current retrospective of multimedia work by Christopher Knowles and a photography exhibition dedicated to the LGBTQ experience in India.

5216 Montrose Boulevard. 713-284-8250. camh.org